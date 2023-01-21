Thomas Jefferson sophomore making noise at Allegheny County wrestling tournament

Friday, January 20, 2023 | 7:48 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson sophomore Bode Marlow lifts up Gateway sophomore Jacob Williams in a 152-pound match Friday at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championship at Fox Chapel. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Logan Poslusny wrestles Keystone Oaks’ Dan Leskovich at 121 pounds Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championship. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Moon freshman Cael Yanek tackles North Allegheny junior Casey Walker in a 114-pound match Friday at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championship. Yanek upset the No. 3 seed, 5-0. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel freshman Landon Funk takes down Chartiers Valley sophomore Gabriela Delacruz during a 107-pound match Friday at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championship. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson sophomore Bode Marlow and Carlynton sophomore Aaron Edwards battle Friday at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championship. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hampton junior Aiden Petry (right) battles Woodland Hills senior Dre’Shawn Sanders during a 189-pound match at the Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament on Friday at Fox Chapel. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Plum freshman Owen Campbell pins North Hills sophomore Lohan Milligan in a 107-pound match Friday at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championship at Fox Chapel. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review North Allegheny senior A.J. Rohan attempts to take Plum sophomore Julian Sepelyak to the mat in a 160-pound match Friday at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championship at Fox Chapel. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Allderdice sophomore Kaileb Wilkinson has a headlock on Chartiers Valley senior Joe Kochin in a 160-pound match Friday at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championship. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson sophomore Bode Marlow gets set to pin Gateway sophomore Jakob Williams in a 152-pound match Friday at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championship. Previous Next

When the topic is Thomas Jefferson competitors at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championship, the name everyone brings up is sophomore Maddox Shaw.

But opponents are quickly finding out that there is more to TJ than Shaw.

Fellow sophomore Bode Marlow is quietly making a name for himself.

Marlow (26-5) opened up defense of his county title Friday with three pins to advance to the 152-pound semifinals, which start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Fox Chapel.

Shaw (28-2) also reached the semifinals at 139 pounds.

Marlow, who finished third at the Mid-Winter Mayhem at IUP’s Kovalchick Center, began the day with a pin of Gateway sophomore Jakob Williams and followed with a first-period of Carlynton sophomore Aaryn Edwards. He pinned Plum senior Dakoda Pisano in the quarterfinals.

“He’s a legitimate wrestler,” Thomas Jefferson coach Michael Ladick said. “He’s doing everything it takes to become a better wrestler. He’s working harder, has joined some clubs and has great teammates to work with.

“Bode is focused and he listens to what we’re teaching. He’s like a sponge.”

Marlow dropped a 2-1 decision to West Allegheny senior Ty Watters at the Mid-Winter Mayhem. He battled back to finish third.

“That match against Ty showed me how much I can actually do,” Marlow said. “Ty is one of the best wresters in the state. I’m proud of how I competed and came back to finish third.”

Even though West Allegheny is in Allegheny County, the team opted not to compete.

Marlow said he would have loved a rematch, but he’s confident he’ll meet him down the road.

“It’s fine that he’s not here,” Marlow said.

And Marlow said the Shaw getting a lot of headlines doesn’t bother him.

“Maddox deserves what he gets,” Marlow said. “Just look at his record and all his accolades.

“People are starting to notice me. I’d rather win a tournament unseeded than being ranked No. 1 and not. “

Marlow said he expects to face some tough competition in the county tournament.

“My plan is to try to outscore everyone,” Marlow said. “I’m not going to say that someone might score against me. We’ll see what happens.”

Plum on top

Plum took the Day 1 lead in the team race, recording 154.5 points and sending seven wrestlers to the semifinals.

Advancing wereOwen Campbell (107), Rylen Campbell (114), Sam Snyder (121), Carson Yocca (127), Charlie Campbell (145), Antonino Walker (172) and Frank Macloce (215).

North Allegheny is second with 124.5 points followed by Pine-Richland with 118.

Fox Chapel is tied for fourth with 100.5 points and two wrestlers in the semifinals: Michael Worsen (114) and Trevor Katz (189). Highlands’ Aiden Burford (139) also made the semifinals.

Champ upset

Returning champion Casey Walker of North Allegheny was stunned in the second round by Moon freshman Cael Yanek at 114 pounds. Yanek dominated the match, winning 5-0.

