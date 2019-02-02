Thomas Jefferson wrestlers continue ‘remarkable’ season

By: Ray Fisher

Friday, February 1, 2019 | 7:48 PM

The only time Thomas Jefferson ever claimed a section title in wrestling was 1986.

Until now.

This year’s team rolled through the regular season undefeated and captured TJ’s second section crown.

It ended a 33-year drought.

TJ hosted the Section 2-AAA tournament Jan. 23, defeating Peters Township, 44-25, and Connellsville, 35-33, to earn the section championship and improve to 15-0 overall.

“This entire season has been remarkable,” said Michael Ladick, TJ’s fourth-year coach.”Our coaching staff preaches ‘position, pace and pressure,’ but our wrestlers actively added ‘poise, patience and performance’ with how they wrestled (that) night. Even though the night was stressful at times, there is no doubt how great it feels for our team to win a section title.”

The Jaguars defeated Greensburg Salem, 45-19, in the first round of the WPIAL tournament before falling to Canon-McMillan, 27-25, in the quarterfinals.

“Let me just say it certainly has been a journey working with these young men and seeing them achieve what they have this year,” assistant Bob Ladick said. “As my son has always said, ‘Dad, they need to buy in and they need to drink the Kool-Aid.’

“The plan was to wrestle a tougher schedule, have a rigorous preseason and in-season conditioning and weight training program. During the season, the practices became shorter, harder and more intense. I have a quote, ‘It’s not the hours you put in but what you put into the hour.’ Some of the credit has to go to the kids we have had during the past four years. They lead by example, bought in, and set the tone.”

Following their historic triumph at the section tournament, no less than 10 grapplers at TJ had winning records.

Seniors Max Shaw (195/220 pounds) and Alex Weber (152) led the way with 24-0 and 29-2 records, respectively. Shaw is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA at 195 by Trib HSSN. He also competed at 220 against Connellsville. Weber, ranked No. 2 at 152, owned a 99-27 career mark.

Other top performers for TJ included junior Brendan Finnerty (145), sophomore Mikey Zacur (126) and sophomore Trystan Alava (182), with 22-7, 20-8 and 20-8 records; and sophomore Kale Buckiso (120) and senior Ridge Vlha (132), who were knocking on the door of a 20-win season with 19-7 and 18-11 records. Zacur was ranked No. 5 at 126.

Freshman Brian Finnerty (138), senior Austin Sobeck (220) and senior Dom Serapiglia (8-2) also turned in winning marks at 13-4, 9-5 and 8-2.

Mizia has been assistant for the Jaguars for two seasons.

“When I arrived before the 2017-2018 season, there was already a sturdy foundation built on character and accountability, which are the things that I myself preach,” Mizia said. “The Ladicks and I were a great fit for each other in that sense. I am proud of our guys for performing at a high level with raised stakes (a section title). I am also proud of how they conduct themselves, with class and respect, and I believe that although they are happy about the section title, they have their workboots on and are looking forward to what’s next.

“We are finding success at both the personal and team level which is enjoyable. Our guys got the job done (in the section tournament) in a workman-like fashion. There is room for improvement, and I am excited for the weeks to come because these guys are eager to learn and progress.

“I have yet to feel that the mood is one of satisfaction, which is a positive. These guys are having fun and taking care of themselves, which provides a great spot for me as a coach. I am enjoying this group, and I am happy for their success thus far.”

The Jaguars earlier won their subsection title, followed by a first-place finish at the 18th annual Allegheny County Wrestling Championships.

TJ edged North Allegheny, 170.5-168, in winning its first-ever county title. Zacur, Weber and Shaw were individual champions; five other TJ wrestlers earned medals for placing among the top eight in their weight classes.

“Winning the Allegheny County tournament for the first time in school history was special, especially without three starters in the lineup (because of illnesses),” Bob Ladick said. “Beating a tough team like Connellsville twice in two weeks, and to win a sectional title was phenomenal.

“Every member of our team was an integral part of those victories. All the hard work paid off. Each wrestler did his job, scoring bonus points when needed and not giving up big scores to their opponents. As coaches, to say we are proud of them is an understatement.”

The WPIAL individual tournament will be held March 1-2 at Canon-McMillan.

