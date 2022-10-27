Through the Years: 40 years ago, Brown boosted Burrell toward playoffs

Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Tribune-Review file Burrell’s Tom Brown scored on a 5-yard run with 4:30 to go and booted the subsequent extra point to give the Bucs a hard-fought, 14-13 victory at Knoch on Oct. 25, 1982. Brown later played for Pitt and the Dolphins.

Burrell moved closer to a WPIAL Class 3A playoff spot with a 14-13 victory at Knoch on Oct. 25, 1982. Tom Brown tallied two touchdowns and two PATs to make the difference. Todd Durand scored two TDs for the Knights.

75 years ago

• Ken High came from behind in the final minute of play to defeat Vandergrift, 13-7, before a then-record crowd at Davis Field. Vince Pisano scored with 48 seconds to go.

• Freeport stayed in the running for a WPIAL Class B title with a 13-7 victory over Aspinwall. Leon (Bud) Carson’s fourth-quarter run from five yards out secured the win.

60 years ago

• With the backdrop of the Cuban missile crisis, fans packed high school stadiums for relief from the news of the day. Verona remained undefeated with a 21-0 victory over first-year Franklin Regional.

• Oakmont continued its winning ways with a 32-19 victory at Hampton behind Dave Kerr’s three touchdowns runs.

50 years ago

• Knoch halfback Dave “Army” Armahizer scored three touchdowns as the Knights won at Mars, 30-12.

• Fox Chapel defensive tackle Mark Pentarek returned a fumble 77 yards with 3:30 to go as the Foxes won at Steel Valley, 13-7. The game was moved to a Saturday afternoon because of crowd control problems in Munhall.

40 years ago

• Highlands quarterback Kurt Lascek scored on a 13-yard run with 8:30 to go and intercepted a Kiski Area pass with 36 seconds left as the Golden Rams prevailed, 12-7.

25 years ago

• Highlands secured home field advantage to start the playoffs with a 20-0 victory at Kittanning. The Golden Rams had a plus-32 in the Gardner Points System tiebreaker while the Wildcats had a plus-31.

• Shady Side Academy won its first WPIAL conference title with a 53-21 victory over Deer Lakes. Mike Cindrich and James Ruggiero scored three TDs each.

10 years ago

• Springdale’s Sean Dugan became the third Alle-Kiski Valley player to eclipse 4,000 career rushing yards as the Dynamos took the measure of Riverview, 28-6.

• Burrell’s Cole Bush set school records for rushing yards and touchdowns in a season as the Bucs knocked off Deer Lakes, 51-18.

Five years ago

• Armstrong spoiled the last Kiski Area game at Davis Field with a 56-25 victory over the Cavaliers. Dawson Porter tossed three TDs passes for the River Hawks and ran for two more.

• Josh Solomon ran for four touchdowns as Aris Hasley passed for 265 yards as Deer Lakes downed Burrell, 47-14.

