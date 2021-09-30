Through the years: 50 years ago, Springdale edged Knoch on 2-point conversion

Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 1:21 PM

Tribune-Review file Springdale’s Jess Moses (35) finds running room to his left on Oct. 2, 1971, against Knoch at Veterans Memorial Field. The Dynamos won the game, 21-20, on a 2-point conversion with 3:13 to go.

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

Springdale went to 4-1 on the season with a thrilling, 21-20 victory over Knoch on Oct. 2, 1971. After Billy Seles’ score with 3 minutes, 13 seconds left, kicker Terry Dreher took a direct snap and found Tom Eaton alone in the end zone for the game-winner.

75 years ago

• Ed “Big Mo” Modzelewski scored two touchdowns as Har-Brack knocked off Butler, 25-7, before 7,000 fans at Har-Brack Stadium. Ralph Sadowski added a 77-yard TD run.

• Dale Aggers scored three touchdowns giving Freeport its first win of the season, 20-12, at Kittanning’s Gilpin Field

60 years ago

• Despite losing three fumbles, Ken High defeated second-year school Chartiers Valley, 20-6. Tom Burke’s 90-yard punt return early in the third quarter gave the Red Raiders the lead for good.

• Washington Township won its 14th in a row by defeating South Huntingdon, 28-0. Larry Cignetti scored a pair of TDs.

50 years ago

• Leechburg ended Richland’s 25-game winning streak in a 13-12 thriller. Gene Kreashko deflected a two-point conversion pass attempt with 5:59 left to preserve the win.

40 years ago

• Jimmy Pisano capped a 95-yard, 22-play drive as Burrell defeated Freeport, 12-8. Tom Brown’s 30-yard run late in the third quarter sealed the deal.

• Springdale’s Ron Brangan caught a pair of scoring passes from Craig Heakins as the Dynamos downed Ford City, 19-14.

25 years ago

• Valley set a school record with its 10th consecutive victory as the Vikings hammered Hampton, 35-0. Brandon Williams scored three TDs and ran for 165 yards.

• Highlands pounded Pine-Richland, 42-0, behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Dave Bruan.

10 years ago

• Andrew Rumberg-Goodlin scored on touchdown runs of 8, 10 and 64 yards as Knoch routed Hampton, 42-6.

• Brandan Lynch fired two fourth-quarter scoring passes to Sean Carson to lead Freeport to a 28-3 victory over Ford City.

Five years ago

• Logan Crise ran back the second half kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and Romello Freean returned a fumble 22 yards for another score as Highlands blasted Albert Gallatin, 42-0, at York Run Stadium.

• Despite committing 14 penalties, Freeport defeated Burrell, 24-20, with a 26-yard interception return by Evan Scahffhauser sealing the deal.

