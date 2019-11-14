Through the Years: After week-long snow delay, Richland wins 1st WPIAL title half-century ago

Thursday, November 14, 2019 | 5:32 PM

Tribune-Review file Jubilant Richland Rams carry coach Gene Sullivan off the field following a 30-0 victory over New Brighton to win the WPIAL Class AA title. Now Pine-Richland, the school will seek its seventh title Saturday at Heinz Field.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

In a game delayed a week because of rain and snow, Richland won its first WPIAL title, 30-0, over New Brighton at Ambridge on Nov. 22, 1969. Rams fullback Ed Fleming scored two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.

100 years ago

• Tarentum’s hopes for a WPIAL football title were dashed by a strong Washington team, 29-7. Bruno West threw two touchdown passes and ran for another. Joe Bartell scored the only Tarentum touchdown.

75 years ago

• The West nosed out the East, 12-6, before 5,500 at Tarentum’s Dreshar Stadium in the third annual Lions All-Star game. Freeport’s Charlie Hagins scored a TD and was the game’s MVP. At junior at age 18, Hagins was given special permission to play in the game because he would join the U.S. Navy soon.

60 years ago

• Springdale crushed Arnold, 50-18, to complete a 10-0 season. Ron Kubecka scored three Dynamos touchdowns, but Springdale lacked sufficient Gardner Points and Braddock would play Waynesburg for the WPIAL title.

• Oakmont ended a 5-2-2 season with a 33-0 win at West Deer behind three Ed Houston TDs. Braves coach John “Bull” Karcis had announced his coaching retirement two weeks prior.

50 years ago

• Freeport won the AIC Bowl, 28-7, over Kittanning. Roger Beale scored on a 45-yard fumble return and later on a 1-yard burst.

40 years ago

• After three long and lonely seasons, Springdale finally ended its losing streak with a 12-0 victory over Burrell. Pat Korzon scored both Dynamos touchdowns as coach Ray Spolar was carried off the field when the final horn sounded.

• Defending WPIAL Class AA Knoch punched its ticket to the finals with a 13-2 victory over Union at Butler High Stadium, despite only 92 offensive yards. The Knights would lose the title game to Seton LaSalle.

25 years ago

• Just a week after the “Miracle at the Park” win, Riverview defeated Rochester, 27-18, in the Class A semifinals behind two Steve Dapra touchdowns.

• Burrell’s season came to a close with a 27-0 loss to New Brighton in the Class AA semifinals. The Bucs finished 11-1.

10 years ago

• Springdale lost a 24-13 quarterfinal contest to North Catholic at Deer Lakes. Two fourth-quarter fumbles by the Dynamos proved to be crucial, and Trojans halfback Matt Fedzen threw a pair of touchdowns on trick plays.

Five years ago

• Plum couldn’t stop McKeesport backup quarterback Tymar Sutton in a Class 4A quarterfinal game at Norwin. Sutton scored on TD runs of 34 and 27 yards as the Mustangs fell, 20-5.

