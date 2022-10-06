Through the Years: In 1947, Bud Carson welcomed night football to Freeport
Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 11:01 AM
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.
Night football came to Freeport on Oct. 4, 1947 as the Yellowjackets blanked Washington Township, 19-0. Bud Carson’s 40-yard toss to Eddie Crognatti was the stadium’s first nocturnal touchdown.
75 years ago
• Ken High remained undefeated with a 32-12 win over German Township. Vince Pisano and Harold Vestrand registered two TDs each.
60 years ago
• Charles “Chip” Young scored three touchdowns as Freeport remained in AIC contention with a 27-6 victory at Kittanning.
• Wayne Gent scored a pair of touchdowns as undefeated Verona blanked East Deer, 20-0, at muddy Creighton Field.
50 years ago
• Defending WPIAL champion Kiski Area rolled to a 36-6 victory over Connellsville. Mike Hansen ran for two TDs and tackle Steve Earley pounced on a loose football in the end zone for a touchdown.
• Icy winds from the Allegheny River at 30 mph couldn’t stop Riverview’s 34-0 rampage over Knoch. Joe Rossi and Jim Adams had two TDs each for the Raiders.
40 years ago
• Kittanning’s Doug Emminger set a school record for touchdown passes in a season in a 41-6 victory over Leechburg. Emminger, the WPIAL’s passing leader for the season, was 11 of 13 for 132 yards and three scores.
• Despite a teachers’ strike in both school systems, Valley managed a 26-16 victory at Swissvale. Mike White threw TD passes to Nicky Lombardo and Marc Licata.
25 years ago
• Highlands rushed for 373 yards in a 63-7 romp over Knoch. Mark Corbett and Ryan Dobrowolski scored three TDs each.
• Burrell blanked Pine-Richland, 30-0, as Dave Merrifield ran for two touchdowns.
10 years ago
• Deer Lakes scored three touchdowns in the game’s final 10 minutes to stun Summit Academy, 18-14. A TD pass from Josh Plocki to Zach Bryner with 1:18 to go was the game-winner.
• Highlands quarterback Blake Leri pulled off a football hat trick as he rushed for a TD and threw and caught touchdown passes in a 41-13 win over Derry.
Five years ago
• Fox Chapel’s Micah Morris scored five TDs on just 23 carries as the Foxes took the measure of Hampton, 41-23.
• Austin Romanchak ran for three touchdowns as Freeport downed Apollo-Ridge, 49-7.
