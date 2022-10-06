TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Through the Years: In 1947, Bud Carson welcomed night football to Freeport

By: George Guido
Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.

Night football came to Freeport on Oct. 4, 1947 as the Yellowjackets blanked Washington Township, 19-0. Bud Carson’s 40-yard toss to Eddie Crognatti was the stadium’s first nocturnal touchdown.

75 years ago

• Ken High remained undefeated with a 32-12 win over German Township. Vince Pisano and Harold Vestrand registered two TDs each.

60 years ago

• Charles “Chip” Young scored three touchdowns as Freeport remained in AIC contention with a 27-6 victory at Kittanning.

• Wayne Gent scored a pair of touchdowns as undefeated Verona blanked East Deer, 20-0, at muddy Creighton Field.

50 years ago

• Defending WPIAL champion Kiski Area rolled to a 36-6 victory over Connellsville. Mike Hansen ran for two TDs and tackle Steve Earley pounced on a loose football in the end zone for a touchdown.

• Icy winds from the Allegheny River at 30 mph couldn’t stop Riverview’s 34-0 rampage over Knoch. Joe Rossi and Jim Adams had two TDs each for the Raiders.

40 years ago

• Kittanning’s Doug Emminger set a school record for touchdown passes in a season in a 41-6 victory over Leechburg. Emminger, the WPIAL’s passing leader for the season, was 11 of 13 for 132 yards and three scores.

• Despite a teachers’ strike in both school systems, Valley managed a 26-16 victory at Swissvale. Mike White threw TD passes to Nicky Lombardo and Marc Licata.

25 years ago

Highlands rushed for 373 yards in a 63-7 romp over Knoch. Mark Corbett and Ryan Dobrowolski scored three TDs each.

Burrell blanked Pine-Richland, 30-0, as Dave Merrifield ran for two touchdowns.

10 years ago

Deer Lakes scored three touchdowns in the game’s final 10 minutes to stun Summit Academy, 18-14. A TD pass from Josh Plocki to Zach Bryner with 1:18 to go was the game-winner.

Highlands quarterback Blake Leri pulled off a football hat trick as he rushed for a TD and threw and caught touchdown passes in a 41-13 win over Derry.

Five years ago

Fox Chapel’s Micah Morris scored five TDs on just 23 carries as the Foxes took the measure of Hampton, 41-23.

• Austin Romanchak ran for three touchdowns as Freeport downed Apollo-Ridge, 49-7.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Football

Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Penn-Trafford ready for resurgent Gateway
Chick’s Picks fights off dirty tricks, makes Week 6 predictions in WPIAL football
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 5, 2022: GCC, Frazier set for Thursday night football
A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 6
Freeport, East Allegheny battle for upper hand in Allegheny 6

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter