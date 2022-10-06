Through the Years: In 1947, Bud Carson welcomed night football to Freeport

Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Freeport Area School District Freeport quarterback Leon “Bud” Carson gets ready for the first night game in Freeport High School history on Oct. 4, 1947. Carson later was an assistant with the Steelers and was the architect of the “Steel Curtain” defense.

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.

Night football came to Freeport on Oct. 4, 1947 as the Yellowjackets blanked Washington Township, 19-0. Bud Carson’s 40-yard toss to Eddie Crognatti was the stadium’s first nocturnal touchdown.

75 years ago

• Ken High remained undefeated with a 32-12 win over German Township. Vince Pisano and Harold Vestrand registered two TDs each.

60 years ago

• Charles “Chip” Young scored three touchdowns as Freeport remained in AIC contention with a 27-6 victory at Kittanning.

• Wayne Gent scored a pair of touchdowns as undefeated Verona blanked East Deer, 20-0, at muddy Creighton Field.

50 years ago

• Defending WPIAL champion Kiski Area rolled to a 36-6 victory over Connellsville. Mike Hansen ran for two TDs and tackle Steve Earley pounced on a loose football in the end zone for a touchdown.

• Icy winds from the Allegheny River at 30 mph couldn’t stop Riverview’s 34-0 rampage over Knoch. Joe Rossi and Jim Adams had two TDs each for the Raiders.

40 years ago

• Kittanning’s Doug Emminger set a school record for touchdown passes in a season in a 41-6 victory over Leechburg. Emminger, the WPIAL’s passing leader for the season, was 11 of 13 for 132 yards and three scores.

• Despite a teachers’ strike in both school systems, Valley managed a 26-16 victory at Swissvale. Mike White threw TD passes to Nicky Lombardo and Marc Licata.

25 years ago

• Highlands rushed for 373 yards in a 63-7 romp over Knoch. Mark Corbett and Ryan Dobrowolski scored three TDs each.

• Burrell blanked Pine-Richland, 30-0, as Dave Merrifield ran for two touchdowns.

10 years ago

• Deer Lakes scored three touchdowns in the game’s final 10 minutes to stun Summit Academy, 18-14. A TD pass from Josh Plocki to Zach Bryner with 1:18 to go was the game-winner.

• Highlands quarterback Blake Leri pulled off a football hat trick as he rushed for a TD and threw and caught touchdown passes in a 41-13 win over Derry.

Five years ago

• Fox Chapel’s Micah Morris scored five TDs on just 23 carries as the Foxes took the measure of Hampton, 41-23.

• Austin Romanchak ran for three touchdowns as Freeport downed Apollo-Ridge, 49-7.

