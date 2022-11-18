Through the Years: In 1947, Ken High shut out Har-Brack

Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 8:35 PM

Don Fletcher estate Bundled-up fans at Forbes Field on Thanksgiving Day, 1947, watch Willie Thrower score a touchdown as Ken High won its second consecutive WPIAL title over Har-Brack, 27-0. Thrower intercepted two passes, ran for one and passed for another.

Ken High won its second consecutive WPIAL title over Har-Brack, 27-0, at Forbes Field on Nov. 27, 1947. Vince Pisano scored two touchdowns for the Red Raiders. The rivals didn’t meet in the regular season because officials from both schools though the rivalry had become too fierce.

100 years ago

• Parnassus finished the season 8-0-0 with a 27-0 victory over Ken High. Sharkey scored two touchdowns and missed a third when he tripped over a ditch near the end zone. Parnassus was denied WPIAL title consideration because officials thought it played a weak schedule.

75 years ago

• Springdale finished the season 7-3 with a 21-0 victory over Swissvale. Alex Kozma scored two touchdowns to lead the WPIAL with 138 points scored.

60 years ago

• In the first AIC Bowl, Arnold defeated Plum, 7-0, on a Dan Fiorentino touchdown.

• Har-Brack quarterback Tim Karrs scored on a 1-yard keeper and tossed a scoring pass to Bob Harenski as the Tigers downed Kiski Area, 19-6. Mance Ekas added a 35-yard fumble return for the winners.

50 years ago

• Kiski Area’s quest for a second consecutive WPIAL title was thwarted by Gateway’s 22-13 victory before over 20,000 fans at Three Rivers Stadium. The Cavaliers had given up just 25 points during the regular season.

• Freeport punched its ticket to the WPIAL title game with a 19-0 victory over Washington at Norwin Stadium. Frank Ballina had two Yellowjackets touchdowns.

40 years ago

• Burrell fell to Steel Valley, 14-0, in a WPIAL semifinal at Gateway High School. The Bucs finished 9-2-1.

• Highlands dropped a hard-fought 27-19 playoff decision to New Castle. Bob Negley had two Golden Rams TDs.

25 years ago

• Riverview clinched its third WPIAL finals berth in four seasons with a 14-6 victory over South Side. Will Anderson and Lucas Heakins had the Raiders touchdowns.

• Shady Side Academy erased a 13-point deficit and defeated Jeannette, 14-13, at Valley Memorial Stadium. Jarius Acie bobbled the winning touchdown pass three times before securing the ball.

10 years ago

• Valley lost at Beaver, 28-24, in an opening-round playoff game despite a Vikings TD on a blocked punt.

Five years ago

• Pine-Richland’s Phil Jukovec threw for five TD passes and 432 yards as the Rams downed North Allegheny, 49-35.

