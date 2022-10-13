Through the years: Valley kept its win streak vs. Burrell going in ’17
Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 11:01 AM
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.
Valley’s first-year football player, senior Shawn Demharter, returned an interception 23 yards for a score as the Vikings downed Burrell for the fifth straight year, 18-13, on Oct. 14, 2017.
75 years ago
• Leechburg blanked Ford City, 19-0, behind touchdowns runs of 24 and 72 yards by Mooley Walker. Leechburg was nicknamed the “Blue Wave” at the time.
• Har-Brack remained undefeated by edging Penn High (now known as Penn Hills), 7-6, behind Ed (Big Mo) Modzelewski’s 5-yard run and Jim Bartell’s PAT.
60 years ago
• Apollo remained in the WPIAL Class B title hunt with a 33-13 victory over neighboring Washington Township. Art Williamson and Gary Rearic had two TDs each for the Striped Tigers.
• Kiski Area won the first game in school history, 13-12, over Latrobe. Sam Maraffi and Darwin Pilson had the Cavaliers touchdowns.
50 years ago
• Tom Manley scored on a 66-yard punt return and 53-yard sweep to pace 4-1-1 Highlands to a 48-0 romp over visiting Steel Valley.
• Plum left halfback Steve Swartzwelder scored three TDs as the Mustangs took the measure of East Allegheny, 26-6.
40 years ago
• Freeport’s defense held Ford City to 10 net rushing yards as the Yellowjackets posted a 26-6 victory. Brad Rehak threw two TD passes and ran for another score.
• Riverview knocked off Bishop Boyle, 21-0, at Munhall’s West Field. Raiders quarterback Bob Shoop, now defensive coordinator at South Florida, threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Doug Adamson.
25 years ago
• Ford City’s Ben Contrucci tallied four touchdowns as the Sabers defeated Deer Lakes, 32-14.
• Fox Chapel scored two touchdowns in the first seven minutes of play en route to a 28-14 victory over Franklin Regional as the Foxes remained undefeated in the Quad East Conference.
10 years ago
• A 19-yard field goal by Lonny Wells as time ran out lifted Apollo-Ridge to a 20-19 victory over Northgate at Bellevue’s Alumni Field.
• Burrell junior quarterback Cody Wolfe stepped in for the injured James Liput and led the Bucs to a 17-10 victory over Ford City. Wolfe threw a 28-yard pass to Cole Bush to get the scoring underway.
Five years ago
• Deer Lakes traveled to Lawrence County and emerged with its first victory of the season, 33-0, over Laurel. Josh Solomon ran for three touchdowns.
