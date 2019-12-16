Top 19 of ’19: Trib HSSN breaks down the top stories of the year — No. 16

Monday, December 16, 2019 | 12:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Corey Christie hoists the WPIAL Class AA team wrestling championship trophy after the Bucs defeating Derry Area, 50-23, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Chartiers-Houston High School.

The 2019 high school sports season is nearly in the books.

While we anxiously look ahead to 2020, let’s reflect on the district high school sports scene over the last 12 months.

Here is a look back at the top 19 stories from around the WPIAL in 2019.

HSSN Top 19 in ’19: No. 16 — Bucs title run is now a teenager

Burrell won its first WPIAL Class AA team wrestling championship in 1997.

Seven years later, title No. 2 came in 2004.

After Mt. Pleasant won back-to-back Class AA championships in 2005-06, Burrell has made the team wrestling crown its annual headgear.

Burrell cruised past Freedom, 54-21, in the district Class AA title match Feb. 2 to simulate the movie Groundhog Day where the same thing happens again and again and again.

Led by sophomore Ian Oswalt, the Buccaneers’ 13th straight WPIAL championship tied them with Norwin girls volleyball for the third longest consecutive title run in WPIAL history, trailing only Bethel Park boys swimming (20) and Sewickley Academy boys tennis (14).

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

