Top 19 of '19: Trib HSSN breaks down the top stories of the year — No. 19

Friday, December 13, 2019 | 11:17 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review West Greene’s Ben Jackson carries the ball during a game against Clairton on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Clairton.

The 2019 high school sports season is nearly in the books.

While we anxiously look ahead to 2020, let’s reflect on the district high school sports scene over the last 12 months.

Here is a look back at the top 19 stories from around the WPIAL in 2019.

HSSN Top 19 in ’19: No. 19 — Big Ben strikes often

No matter the classification, few running backs in WPIAL history enjoyed a season as successful as West Greene senior Ben Jackson.

Jackson set the WPIAL single-season rushing record with 3,076 yards.

He also set the WPIAL regular-season touchdown record with 47.

His 7,102 career rushing yards left him third on the all-time WPIAL list behind Rushel Shell of Hopewell (9,081) and Mike Vernillo of Fort Cherry (7,646).

Jackson led West Greene to an outright Tri-County South Conference title with a record of 9-1. The Pioneers beat Greensburg Central Catholic in the Class A quarterfinals before losing to Sto-Rox, 24-7, in the WPIAL semifinals.

