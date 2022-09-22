Top seeds reach finals at WPIAL girls tennis singles championships

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford freshman Mia Williams hits a shot in the section semifinals at Franklin Regional on Sept. 14.

Penn-Trafford freshman Mia Williams cruised through two matches as the top seed and will play for the WPIAL Class 3A girls tennis championship at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bethel Park.

Williams will face Upper St. Clair senior and No. 2 seed Maggie Stief in the finals.

Williams topped Oakland Catholic’s Adelaide Kreutel in the quarterfinals, 10-0, and Shady Side Academy’s Nichole Poltinnikov in the semis, 6-1, 6-0.

Stief defeated North Hills’ Ellie Kim, 10-6, in the first round, Bethel Park’s Lilly Sierka, 10-3, in the quarters and North Allegheny’s Sara Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3, in the semis.

Fernandez and Poltinnikov will meet in the consolation match Thursday with the winner advancing to the PIAA tournament.

Class 2A — Top seed Ashley Close of Sewickley Academy will defend her title Thursday after advancing through the bracket Wednesday.

Close will face South Park’s Nicole Kempton in the finals. It’s a rematch of last year’s semifinal, which Close won in three sets.

Close topped Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sasha Hoffman, 10-0, in the quarterfinals and Winchester Thurston’s Cecilia Gurgel, 6-0, 6-3, in the semifinals.

Kempton won three matches, defeating Quaker Valley’s Joyce Olawayle, 10-2, in the first round, Beaver’s Chloe DeSanzo, 10-1, in the quarters and Knoch’s Emily Greb, 6-0, 6-3, in the semis.

Greb and Gurgel face off in the consolation match for the final spot in the PIAA tournament.