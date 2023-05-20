Trib 10: Crunch time approaches for top teams in power rankings

By:

Friday, May 19, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Eloise Facher (8) greets Betheny Rodman at home plate after Rodman hit a grand slam against Franklin Regional during their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal on Wednesday at Gateway.

There was little movement this week in the Trib 10 rankings with few of the top district teams in action.

Most enjoyed byes or played in one postseason game while a couple of softball teams in the power rankings picked up two playoff wins.

Now the script changes as the district determines its championship finalists this week.

Baseball will have the quarterfinals Monday and semifinals Tuesday while softball will hold its final four Tuesday and Wednesday.

There were two changes as Serra Catholic replaced West Mifflin in baseball and Trinity takes over for West Allegheny in softball.

The top teams remain unchanged as Riverside enjoys a second week at No. 1 in baseball while Shaler remains on top in softball.

Here are the latest power rankings for the 2023 season. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Riverside Panthers (18-0) (1)

2. Shaler Titans (16-4) (2)

3. Bethel Park Black Hawks (15-4) (3)

4. Montour Spartans (18-3) (4)

5. Pine-Richland Rams (14-6) (5)

6. North Allegheny Tigers (14-6) (6)

7. Seneca Valley Raiders (16-4) (7)

8. Blackhawk Cougars (15-2) (8)

9. South Fayette Lions (16-4) (9)

10. Serra Catholic Eagles (17-2) (NR)

Out: West Mifflin Titans

Softball Trib 10

1. Shaler Titans (18-0) (1)

2. Seneca Valley Raiders (16-1) (2)

3. Neshannock Lancers (18-0) (4)

4. Avonworth Antelopes (19-1) (5)

5. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (17-0) (6)

6. Montour Spartans (14-3) (7)

7. Chartiers Valley Colts (17-2) (8)

8. Hempfield Spartans (16-3) (9)

9. Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (17-0) (10)

10. Trinity Hillers (17-2) (NR)

Out: West Allegheny Indians