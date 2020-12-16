Trib 10: Newcomers dominate boys basketball power rankings

By:

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 5:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Gensler celebrates a 3-pointer against Bethel Park last season.

Welcome to another season of the weekly Trib HSSN power rankings.

Each Thursday during the season, Trib HSSN will unveil the Trib 10, declaring which are the best district teams, period. Well, at least for that particular week.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

On the boys side of our preseason power rankings, there are only two leftovers from the final Trib 10 from March.

Flip that script on the girls side, as only two newcomers are feeling the preseason power.

Here are the inaugural rankings with the overall records from last season followed by the team’s ranking when the season ended early in the middle of the state playoffs.

Boys

1. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (21-5), (NR)

2. Butler Golden Tornado, (22-4), (1)

3. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (17-9), (NR)

4. North Allegheny Tigers, (11-12), (NR)

5. Central Catholic Vikings, (14-12), (NR)

6. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (19-7), (NR)

7. Penn Hills Indians, (18-6), (NR)

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (26-1), (5)

9. Quaker Valley Quakers, (17-6), (NR)

10. South Allegheny Gladiators, (24-3), (NR)

Girls

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (27-0), (1)

2. North Allegheny Tigers, (24-3), (3)

3. North Catholic Trojans, (26-1), (2)

4. Trinity Hillers, (21-5), (8)

5. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (14-9), (NR)

6. Rochester Rams, (26-1), (4)

7. Southmoreland Scotties, (25-2), (9)

8. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (18-7), (NR)

9. Mohawk Warriors, (24-3), (5)

10. Beaver Bobcats, (23-4), (6)