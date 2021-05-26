Trib 10: Playoff upsets change face of baseball, softball power rankings

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 | 10:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park pitcher Delaney Nagy celebrates a strikeout during a WPIAL Class 6A semifinal against Pine-Richland on Wednesday.

There were some major changes to the Trib 10 this week with some eyebrow-raisers that forced a shift in power heading into diamond championship week.

Half of the baseball field was bounced in the quarterfinals and semifinals while only three softball teams didn’t have the power to stay ranked through the third round.

Some of the new kids on the block in baseball heading into the district finals include Hempfield, Shenango, Hopewell, New Castle and South Park.

The three fresh faces headed into the WPIAL finals at Cal U include Highlands and Canon-McMillan, which both pulled off Wednesday shockers, and Shenango, which still has some work to do to reach the 2A finals. The Wildcats have a 3-0 lead in the third inning but must finish the deal as their game with Ligonier Valley resumes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Franklin Regional is back on top in the revolving No. 1 spot in baseball while Bethel Park remains on top in softball for an eighth straight week.

Here are the latest power rankings, which zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Franklin Regional Panthers (18-1) (3)

2. Bethel Park Black Hawks (18-3) (4)

3. North Allegheny Tigers (19-3) (5)

4. Seton LaSalle Rebels (21-2) (8)

5. Montour Spartans (15-5) (9)

6. Hempfield Spartans (15-7) (NR)

7. Shenango Wildcats (14-5) (NR)

8. Hopewell Vikings (16-5) (NR)

9. New Castle Red Hurricane (13-9) (NR)

10. South Park Eagles (15-4) (NR)

Out: West Allegheny Indians, Norwin Knights, Blackhawk Cougars, West Mifflin Titans, Shaler Titans

Softball Trib 10

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks (17-0) (1)

2. Beaver Bobcats (16-0) (3)

3. North Hills Indians (15-5) (5)

4. Laurel Spartans (16-1) (6)

5. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (16-3) (7)

6. Armstrong River Hawks (15-4) (10)

7. Ligonier Valley Rams (18-1) (8)

8. Shenango Wildcats (15-4) (NR)

9. Highlands Golden Rams (16-4) (NR)

10. Canon-McMillan Big Macs (9-9) (NR)

Out: Elizabeth Forward Warriors, Norwin Knights, Chartiers Valley Colts