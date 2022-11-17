Trib 10: Teams in power rankings move closer to WPIAL gold

By:

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | 6:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley quarterback Cruce Brookins scores past Sto-Rox’s Jaymont Green Miller on Sept. 2.

While the number of WPIAL football teams still fighting for gold continues to dwindle, those listed below in our weekly power rankings continue to thrive.

Win and advance.

Eight district teams did just that with wins last week to move on in their respective classifications, now one win or two wins away from a WPIAL championship.

Two teams did not win on what turned out to be a bad night for Hawks and have been bumped from the Trib 10 for good in 2022.

Next stop in the district playoffs: Final Four Friday for 4A, 3A, 2A and A, Championship Saturday in 5A and 6A.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Aliquippa, 10-0, (1): The Quips take on No. 6 McKeesport in the 4A semifinals Friday on HSSN

2. North Allegheny, 10-1, (3): The Tigers take on No. 10 Central Catholic in the 6A championship game on Saturday on HSSN

3. Central Valley, 10-1, (4): The Warriors take on No. 8 Thomas Jefferson in the 4A semifinals on Friday on HSSN

4. Steel Valley, 10-0, (5): The Ironmen take on Neshannock in the 2A semifinals on Friday on HSSN

5. Belle Vernon, 8-2, (6): The Leopards take on Freeport in the 3A semifinals on Friday on HSSN

6. McKeesport, 11-1, (8): The Tigers take on No. 1 Aliquippa in the 4A semifinals on Friday on HSSN

7. Pine-Richland, 8-3, (9): The Rams take on No. 9 Upper St. Clair in the 5A championship game on Saturday on HSSN

8. Thomas Jefferson, 8-3, (10): The Jaguars take on No. 3 Central Valley in the 4A semifinals on Friday on HSSN

9. Upper St. Clair, 10-2, (NR): The Panthers take on No. 7 Pine-Richland in the 5A championship game on Saturday on HSSN

10. Central Catholic, 7-4, (NR): The Vikings take on No. 2 North Allegheny in the 6A championship game on Saturday on HSSN

Out: Bethel Park Black Hawks, Armstrong River Hawks