Trib HSSN 2019-20 wrestling all-star team
By:
Saturday, March 21, 2020 | 10:10 PM
Here’s a look at the 2019-20 Trib HSSN wrestling all-star team:
Ethan Berginc
Hempfield, jr., 113 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 37-6, 90-34
Berginc won the PIAA championship by defeating Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis, 3-2, in the finals. He placed third in the WPIAL. He was the only wrestler who competed in the preliminary round to reach to the finals. He attends Jeannette and wrestles for Hempfield in a cooperative agreement.
Joey Fischer
South Park, jr., 113 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 44-3, 117-13
The WPIAL and PIAA Southwest Regional champion dropped an overtime decision to Reynolds junior Gary Steen in the state final. He is a two-time WPIAL Class AA champion.
Wyatt Henson
Waynesburg, jr., 138 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 47-4, 125-16
Henson won his first PIAA title after winning a Missouri title in 2019. He placed fourth in the PIAA in 2018. He defeated North Hills senior Sam Hillegas in the WPIAL and PIAA finals. He helped Waynesburg win the Class AAA title.
Sam Hillegas
North Hills, sr., 138 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 38-3, 157-5
The two-time PIAA champion finished second in 2020 after falling to Waynesburg junior Wyatt Henson. Hillegas, a three-time WPIAL champion, will be wrestling at Virginia Tech.
Vinny Kilkeary
Latrobe, fr., 106 pounds
Record: 30-7
Kilkeary won the PIAA title with a pin in the finals against Cathedral Prep’s Jake Van Dee. He placed second in the WPIAL and was the Section 1 runner-up. He is the fourth wrestler in school history to win a state title.
Thayne Lawrence
Frazier, sr., 160 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 24-1, 120-12
The two-time PIAA champion dropped a controversial decision to Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Andrew Cerniglia in the state final. He is a four-time WPIAL champion. He will wrestle at Lehigh.
Donovan McMillon
Peters Township, jr., 182 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 41-4, 101-18
The football star was a WPIAL and PIAA runner-up. McMillon lost to Canon-McMillan senior Gerrit Nijenhuis in both title bouts. He is getting numerous NCAA Division I football offers.
Ryan Michaels
Elizabeth Forward, sr., 120 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 45-3, 123-11
The WPIAL champion placed second in the state, the school’s highest finisher. He was also the PIAA Southwest Regional champion.
Luke Montgomery
Bethel Park, sr., 195 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 31-6, 97-37
If it wasn’t for Luke Stout, Montgomery would have been celebrating WPIAL and PIAA titles. All six of his losses were to the Mt. Lebanon standout.
Ian Oswalt
Burrell, jr., 132 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 45-7, 140-21
Oswalt helped the Bucs to another WPIAL team title. He was the WPIAL champion and runner-up in the PIAA Southwest Regional and PIAA championships. He is a three-time WPIAL champion.
Kurtis Phipps
Norwin, sr., 126 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 41-1, 153-10
Phipps became the school’s first PIAA wrestling champion after placing second in 2018 and ‘19. He defeated Waynesburg freshman Rocco Welsh, 7-6, in the finals. He was a four-time WPIAL champion.
Luke Stout
Mt. Lebanon, sr., 195 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 42-0, 153-16
Stout became the second member of his family to win a PIAA title, joining Kellan in 2015. His brother, Mac, was a PIAA runner-up. He will wrestle at Princeton.
Austin Walley
Ellwood City, sr., 182 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 45-1, 139-25
Walley became the school’s first PIAA champion. He also was a WPIAL champion and PIAA Southwest Regional runner-up. He was a WPIAL runner-up in 2019.
Rocco Welsh
Waynesburg, fr., 126 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 40-8
Welsh was the WPIAL runner-up. Three of his losses were against Norwin senior Kurtis Phipps. He helped Waynesburg to a WPIAL Class AAA team title and a second-place finish in the state.
Tags: Bethel Park, Burrell, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Frazier, Hempfield, Latrobe, Mt. lebanon, North Hills, Norwin, Peters Township, South Park, Waynesburg
