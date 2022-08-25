Trib HSSN 2022 preseason WPIAL football rankings
Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 6:28 PM
WPIAL football rankings
Preseason
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L
1. Central Catholic, 9-3
2. Seneca Valley, 7-4
3. North Allegheny, 7-5
4. Mt. Lebanon, 15-0
5. Canon-McMillan, 4-7
Class 5A
1. Gateway, 7-4
2. Penn-Trafford, 13-2
3. Penn Hills, 8-4
4. Pine-Richland, 7-5
5. Upper St. Clair, 6-5
Class 4A
1. Aliquippa, 13-1
2. Thomas Jefferson, 8-3
3. McKeesport, 9-3
4. Central Valley, 15-0
5. North Catholic, 12-1
Class 3A
1. Belle Vernon, 10-1
2. Avonworth, 9-3
3. Elizabeth Forward, 9-3
4. Beaver, 7-3
5. Freeport, 6-5
Class 2A
1. Beaver Falls, 9-4
2. Steel Valley, 11-1
3. Washington, 9-1
4. Sto-Rox, 12-1
5. Serra Catholic, 15-2
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin, 13-2
2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 9-4
3. Clairton, 7-3
4. Cornell, 9-3
5. Leechburg, 9-3
*Records from 2021
