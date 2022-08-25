TribLIVE Logo
Trib HSSN 2022 preseason WPIAL football rankings

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 6:28 PM

WPIAL football rankings

Preseason

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L

1. Central Catholic, 9-3

2. Seneca Valley, 7-4

3. North Allegheny, 7-5

4. Mt. Lebanon, 15-0

5. Canon-McMillan, 4-7

Class 5A

1. Gateway, 7-4

2. Penn-Trafford, 13-2

3. Penn Hills, 8-4

4. Pine-Richland, 7-5

5. Upper St. Clair, 6-5

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa, 13-1

2. Thomas Jefferson, 8-3

3. McKeesport, 9-3

4. Central Valley, 15-0

5. North Catholic, 12-1

Class 3A

1. Belle Vernon, 10-1

2. Avonworth, 9-3

3. Elizabeth Forward, 9-3

4. Beaver, 7-3

5. Freeport, 6-5

Class 2A

1. Beaver Falls, 9-4

2. Steel Valley, 11-1

3. Washington, 9-1

4. Sto-Rox, 12-1

5. Serra Catholic, 15-2

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin, 13-2

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 9-4

3. Clairton, 7-3

4. Cornell, 9-3

5. Leechburg, 9-3

*Records from 2021

