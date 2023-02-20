Trib HSSN boys basketball player of the week for Feb. 19, 2023

Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 9:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review McKeesport’s Travarese Rowe scored 20 points in a first-round win.

McKeesport boys basketball senior Travarese “Dunny” Rowe likes to entertain people. Whether with family and friends or on the basketball court, he doesn’t disappoint when he’s putting on a show.

“I’m a little comedian here and there. I like making people laugh,” Rowe said. “I like putting a smile on people’s face. If there’s a person I never met before, and I can put a smile on their face, that’s means I did something right.”

After last week, Tigers fans are smiling and thrilled that Rowe and his teammates will put on an encore performance this week in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Rowe scored 20 points as McKeesport pulled off a first round upset in the 5A playoffs, knocking off No. 5 seed Moon, 56-50.

The week began for the Rowe show Monday in the regular-season finale at 2022 Class 6A champion Fox Chapel.

“I told my team going to the game that I had lost to them all my years in high school,” Rowe said. “It was like my get-back to get the win. They had my back, and I had theirs and it got us the ‘W.’ ”

Rowe ended up scoring 25 points as the Tigers won their second straight game to finish with an overall record of 10-10.

“I love how he made huge shots,” McKeesport coach Troy Blackwell said. “He was strong in the paint and knocked down some big 3-pointers against Fox Chapel.”

When the 5A brackets were released earlier in the day, McKeesport was the No. 12 seed and had to travel to Moon for a Thursday opening-round battle of the Tigers.

Were the Tigers upset with a 12 seed in a 16-team tournament?

“We were bothered,” Rowe admitted. “We knew we had to play somebody that was going to be good competition. Twelfth seed, they’re sleeping on us. We’ve been working our butts off the whole season, so we gotta show an upset out next game.”

Pull off the upset is exactly what McKeesport did. McKeesport limited Moon to only four points in the second quarter, built a 10-point lead after three quarters and then held on for the six-point victory.

“(Rowe) played hard defense and was able to respond every time Moon went on a run,” Blackwell said. “Most people probably don’t realize that he never came off the floor for one second in both games. He’s in awesome shape.”

Rowe eclipsed 1,000 points for his career to add to the special night at Moon.

The season has not been a smooth one for the Tigers, but thanks in part to Rowe’s leadership, the team finished in second place in Section 3-5A and is on its way to the quarterfinals in 5A.

“As the season went on, we were struggling a bit,” Blackwell said. “We kind of circled the wagons after the holiday tournament win against Kennedy Catholic. From that point, he has been an animal, averaging 20 (points) and 12 (rebounds) a night consistently, and our team has followed his lead.”

Blackwell had high praise when he made a comparison to Rowe’s game.

“His strength is his length and athleticism. He can score in the paint, behind the arc, defend and rebound. He’s like a baby Kevin Garnett. I’m hoping he starts receiving some more college interest since he’s playing so well.”

Rowe isn’t sure about where he will be next year, but he definitely wants to continue his basketball career at the next level. For now, his scholastic playing days continue as McKeesport prepares for a third meeting with rival Gateway. The Tigers and Gators split their two regular-season section meetings.

“A third meeting in the playoffs at a neutral site is great for both schools,” Blackwell said. “I’m sure it will be a good old-fashioned, hard-nosed basketball game with an electric atmosphere and packed house. They are very well coached and athletic, and we have to play our best game.

“Tigers-Gators III will be a battle.”

