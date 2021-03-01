Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for March 1, 2021

Monday, March 1, 2021 | 11:47 PM

Michael Dunn’s father is one of the most respected basketball coaches in the WPIAL. Joe Dunn has had plenty of success in his 26 years as a head coach at Seton LaSalle, Mt. Pleasant and Trinity. He is now an assistant coach at Trinity under Tim Tessmer.

Michael Dunn’s sister Ninalee played basketball and volleyball at Trinity and is now a teacher in the school district. His other sister, Mary, continues to play hoops at a high level at Youngstown State.

Now Michael is making a name for himself and continuing to build the legacy of the first family of Trinity basketball that is far from done.

Trinity entered the final week of the 2021 regular season with one game remaining, a nonsection battle against 5A power Thomas Jefferson.

Dunn scored 34 of the Hillers’ 53 points in a four-point loss to the Jaguars.

“The loss to TJ, Mike just found another gear,” Tessmer said. “TJ obviously attempted to take him away and did so by being very physical. Mike just kept his cool and kept working to get to his shot. The efficiency that he scored those points was the incredible part. He shot 42% from the field and was under constant face guard.”

The loss dropped Trinity to 8-8 heading into the playoffs.

The postseason journey began for Trinity with a 5A preliminary round win on Saturday, 70-47 over Kiski Area thanks to another big game for Dunn, who scored 37 points.

“The game against Kiski was more of the same. He has worked so hard, and it is nice to see him rewarded for his efforts,” Tessmer said. “Kiski tried to muscle Mike all game and never let him get comfortable, but he just kept working to get to his spot. Once again, after multiple times they knocked him down, he just kept getting up and playing hard with a smile on his face.”

Opposing teams can try to scheme ways to slow down Dunn; however, he’s big and strong at 6-foot-3 like a small forward combined with the quickness of a point guard.

“He is a tough match because he is able to elevate over people to get his shot off, and it is so pure,” Tessmer said. “He has endless range, and this year has added a sweet mid-range jump shot. He also is able to get past people and finishes strong at the rim. He spent the entire shutdown from last spring lifting and getting stronger. Plus he has gotten so much more mentally tough. He doesn’t let the circumstance of the game get to him.”

Being a gym rat from birth hasn’t hurt Dunn development into a top player either. Tessmer mentions his basketball IQ being very high and very helpful in certain situations on the court during a game.

While having the mental advantage is nice, when asked about Dunn’s strengths as a player, Tessmer went from mental to talking about the physical.

“Mike’s strengths are his work ethic,” he said. “No one has put more time or effort in over the last nine months. His ability to shoot the basketball is unmatched. He also has that ‘it’ quality that he plays his best when the moment is biggest.

“He is still working to become a complete player. I think he sees that to reach his potential, he has to continue to grow and improve. He has really bought into being a defensive guy this year and has made some huge improvements on that side of the floor.”

Dunn and his Hillers teammates are going to have to be at their best Wednesday when they face 2020 WPIAL 4A champion Highlands in a 5A first-round game.

“Highands is really good,” Tessmer said. “They have size strength and guys who can fill it up. They appear to be deep as well. It will be a great test for us. If we can compete on the glass and make a few shots, we will be right there down the stretch.”

