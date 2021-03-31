Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 31, 2021

By:

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 | 9:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH senior Dante Spadafora walks from the court with the state championship trophy after defeating Constitution in the PIAA Class 2A final on March 26.

The end of the season is here after six new boys basketball champions were crowned.

Class 5A champion Cathedral Prep and 4A winner Allentown Central Catholic each captured their third PIAA boys basketball gold while it was state title No. 2 for Reading in Class 6A.

The other three champions — Loyalsock Township in 3A, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in 2A and Nativity BVM in Class A — all won their very first PIAA championships.

Here are some more breakdowns from championship weekend in Hershey:

• Only Loyalsock Township and OLSH held serve to win gold as the HSSN No. 1 team from last week.

• Of the six champions, four were private schools and two were public.

• District 11 was the only one to claim multiple champions with Allentown Central Catholic and Nativity BVM. The other districts to win one boys basketball state championship each were the WPIAL (District 7), District 10, District 4 and District 3.

• This marks the first time a District 12 team did not win at least one PIAA boys basketball championship since 2008.

Here is the final top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Reading (26-2) (3) (2)

2. Archbishop Wood (19-1) (12) (1)

3. Upper St. Clair (20-1) (7) (3)

4. Lower Merion (10-5) (1) (4)

5. Scranton (14-3) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Cathedral Prep (19-7) (10) (2)

2. Archbishop Ryan (8-5) (12) (1)

3. Chester (13-2) (1) (3)

4. Lower Dauphin (20-4) (3) (4)

5. Crestwood (17-2) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Allentown Central Catholic (20-4) (11) (2)

2. Hickory (23-4) (10) (1)

3. Lincoln Park (19-6) (7) (3)

4. Middletown (16-5) (3) (4)

5. Johnstown (15-2) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Loyalsock Township (25-1) (4) (1)

2. Brookville (23-3) (9) (2)

3. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (14-7) (12) (3)

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (18-4) (6) (4)

5. Executive Education Academy Charter (20-5) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (24-0) (7) (1)

2. Constitution (14-7) (12) (2)

3. Portage (21-3) (6) (3)

4. Old Forge (7-9) (2) (4)

5. Kennedy Catholic (22-3) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (24-4) (11) (2)

2. Berlin-Brothersvalley (26-2) (5) (1)

3. Clarion (17-10) (9) (3)

4. LaAcademia Charter (12-8) (3) (4)

5. Bishop Canevin (16-5) (7) (5)

Out: None