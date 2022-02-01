Trib HSSN Boys Basktball Player of the Week for Jan. 31, 2022

Monday, January 31, 2022 | 11:47 PM

On the football field, Armstrong junior Cadin Olsen is one of the top quarterbacks in the district. He finished third in the WPIAL is passing this fall with 2,501 yards and 28 touchdown passes.

On the basketball court, Olsen is proving to be a force as well, providing plenty of points and rebounds for the River Hawks.

“Cadin’s successful football season has certainly helped his basketball,” Armstrong coach Brian Kovalovsky said. “He is a much stronger and confident player this year. Cadin’s teammates voted him one of our captains. He leads by example. He excels on and off the court and field. His academics are extremely important to him. He is such a humble young man.”

Armstrong is in fifth place and fighting for a playoff spot in Section 4-5A. The River Hawks are 2-6 in the section with one of those victories coming Tuesday against Plum.

“Cadin had a big second half,” Kovalovsky said. “Jack Valasek scored 14 points in the first half and then went scoreless in second half. Cadin scored 16 second-half points and pulled down 14 rebounds.”

Olsen ended up with 23 points in the River Hawks’ 51-37 victory.

On Thursday, Armstrong hosted District 10 Slippery Rock. Olsen scored 28 points as the Hawks defeated the Rockets, 52-46.

“Cadin’s performance against Slippery Rock was huge,” Kovalovsky said. “He scored the first 15 points of the game for us. He made 12 out of 13 free throws as well. He also pulled down 11 rebounds.”

The next night, Armstrong lost at No. 5 Highlands despite another strong performance from Olsen.

“Cadin had 23 points and 17 rebounds,” Kovalovsky said. “Seventeen rebounds against Highlands is pretty impressive. Highlands is a really good rebounding team. Cadin was playing very hard and trying to do whatever he could do to help us. Highlands is a very good team.”

Despite opponents keying on Olsen every game Armstrong plays, he has still been able to average 21.2 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per contest.

“When you average a double-double, you are doing some really good things for your team,” Kovalovsky said.

At 6-foot-5, Olsen has the size. However, Kovalovsky is quick to point out he’s more than just a big guy down low.

“Cadin obviously scores and rebounds for us, but he sees the floor and passes it extremely well,” he said. “We also use him to the handle the ball at times against the press or at the end of a game. Cadin has the ability to stretch the floor and shoot the 3-pointer too. He is also a pretty good free-throw shooter as well. We ask an awful lot from him.”

The River Hawks will once again ask a lot of Olsen on Tuesday when Armstrong hosts Hampton. The Hawks trail the Talbots by two games in the fight for fourth place and a playoff spot.

“If we want to have any chance for that fourth playoff spot, Hampton is a must win,” Kovalovsky said. “I don’t like to put that kind of emphasis on a game with such a young team, but it is what it is.”

