Trib HSSN broadcast schedule: Week of Nov. 1, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 | 10:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel goalkeeper Molly McNaughton makes a diving save against North Allegheny during a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

November gets off to a golden start as the WPIAL fall sports postseason goes prime time this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of the first round of the high school football postseason with 29 WPIAL games and action from the District 6 postseason, with Friday’s coverage starting with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concluding with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

We also begin our exclusive semifinals and championship coverage of all the WPIAL boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball matches with video broadcasts throughout the week.

Plus, there’s another set of Rebel Yell podcasts with a small-school and big-school previews of the opening night of the WPIAL football playoffs, as well as a recap from Friday’s action.

Monday, Nov. 1

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small-school preview of the WPIAL football first round playoff schedule in classes 3A, 2A and A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Semifinals: Seneca Valley vs. Fox Chapel at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Semifinals: Peters Township vs. Moon at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A Semifinals: Freedom vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A Semifinals: Steel Valley vs. Springdale at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Plum vs. West Allegheny at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Franklin Regional vs. Hampton at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Ambridge vs. Quaker Valley at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Charleroi vs. North Catholic at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 2

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Semifinals: Fox Chapel vs. Seneca Valley at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Semifinals: North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A Semifinals: Eden Christian Academy vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A Semifinals: Riverside vs. Winchester Thurston at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Montour vs. Mars at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Semifinals: South Fayette vs. Plum at 8 p.m. on the Plum Mustangs Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Shady Side Academy vs. North Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Avonworth vs. Southmoreland at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Semifinals: Oakland Catholic vs. Shaler at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Semifinals: Moon vs. North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Hampton vs. Plum at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Armstrong vs. Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Laurel vs. Avonworth at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Seton LaSalle vs. North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A Semifinals: Greensburg Central Catholic vs. California at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A Semifinals: Leechburg vs. Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big-school preview of the WPIAL football first round playoff schedule in classes 6A, 5A and 4A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Nov. 4

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Championship: Seneca Valley/Fox Chapel winner vs. Peters Township/Moon winner at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Championship: Charleroi/North Catholic winner vs. Ambridge/Quaker Valley winner at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Nov. 5

Talk Show – Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Steam Class 3A First Round: South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 5A First Round: Woodland Hills at Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 5A First Round: Franklin Regional at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream: Class 4A First Round: New Castle at Highlands at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 4A First Round: Laurel Highlands at Beaver at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 with audio only on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 4A First Round: Montour at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 2A First Round: Mohawk at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream: Class 2A First Round: Neshannock vs. Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 2A First Round: McGuffey at Laurel at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class A First Round: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Greensburg Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Broadcast Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class A First Round: Springdale at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream: Class A First Round: Shenango at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: TBD at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs – 6A Quarterfinals: Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – 5A First Round: Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football Playoffs – 5A First Round: Peters Township at North Hills at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Football Playoffs – 4A First Round: Plum at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – 4A First Round: Indiana at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs – 3A First Round: East Allegheny at Southmoreland at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs – 2A First Round: New Brighton at Washington at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class A First Round: Monessen at Cornell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video or Audio Stream: Class 3A First Round: Ambridge at Freeport at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video or Audio Stream: Class 3A First Round: Burrell at Mt. Pleasant at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video or Audio Stream: Class 2A First Round: Beth-Center at Steel Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video or Audio Stream: Class 2A First Round: Ligonier Valley at South Side at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video or Audio Stream: Class 2A First Round: Western Beaver at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video or Audio Stream: Class 2A First Round: Shady Side Academy at Sto-Rox at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video or Audio Stream: Class A First Round: California at Leechburg at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBVP-AM 1230, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football Playoffs: Class 2A Quarterfinals – River Valley at Bald Eagle at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – TBD at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A Championship: Freedom/Greensburg Central Catholic winner vs. Steel Valley/Springdale winner at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A Championship: Eden Christian Academy/Greensburg Central Catholic winner vs. Riverside/Winchester Thurston winner at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Nov. 6

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL first round football playoff games from Week Ten

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Championship: Fox Chapel/Seneca Valley winner vs. North Allegheny/Peters Township winner at 5:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Championship: Plum/West Allegheny winner vs. Franklin Regional/Hampton winner at 3:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A Semifinals: Riverside vs. Winchester Thurston at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Championship: Montour/Mars winner vs. South Fayette/Plum winner at 1:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Championship: Shady Side Academy/North Catholic winner vs. Avonworth/Southmoreland winner at 11 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Championship: Oakland Catholic/Shaler winner vs. Moon/North Allegheny winner at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Championship: Hampton/Plum winner vs. Armstrong/Freeport winner at 5:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Championship: Laurel/Avonworth winner vs. Seton LaSalle/North Catholic winner at 3:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A Championship: Greensburg Central Catholic/California winner vs. Leechburg/Bishop Canevin winner at 1:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com