Trib HSSN broadcast schedule: Week of Nov. 29, 2021

By:

Monday, November 29, 2021 | 8:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Jayvin Thompson celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against North Catholic on Saturday.

The cruise down the Highway to Heinz is over for 2021. Now the drive on the Road to Hershey kicks into full gear this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

The PIAA football playoffs hit the state semifinals and HSSN has audio coverage of the 5A and 3A games featuring the WPIAL champions on Friday, plus the 6A champs in the semifinals on Saturday.

Plus, we have another set of Rebel Yell podcasts as we begin our three-week “salute to the champions” along with small school and big school previews of the PIAA semifinals, as well as a recap from the weekend postseason action.

Monday, Nov. 29

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Salute to the champions (Serra Catholic) and the small school preview of the PIAA football state semifinals games in 3A, 2A and A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 30

No broadcasts

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Salute to the champions (Penn-Trafford) and the big school preview of the PIAA football state semifinals games in 6A, 5A and 4A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Dec. 2

No broadcasts

Friday, Dec. 3

PIAA Football Playoffs – Class 5A Semifinals: Penn-Trafford vs. Exeter Township at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, WHJB-FM 107.1 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Football Playoffs – Class 3A Semifinals: Martinsburg Central at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1 1460 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Dec. 4

PIAA Football Playoffs – Class 6A Semifinals: Mt. Lebanon vs. State College at 1 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Dec. 5

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from Friday and Saturday’s PIAA state semifinals games from Week 14