Trib HSSN broadcast schedule: Week of Nov. 8, 2021

By:

Monday, November 8, 2021 | 5:29 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Terrell Booth hits Neshannock’s Kurt Sommerfeld in the WPIAL Class 2A first round last Friday.

The WPIAL football playoffs move on to the quarterfinals and semifinals this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has coverage video and audio coverage of the second night of the high school football postseason with a pair of WPIAL 6A semifinals games along with 20 quarterfinals in Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and A on Friday with exclusive coverage starting with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concluding with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

We also have football playoff action from both District 6 and District 10.

Plus, we have another set of Rebel Yell podcasts with a small school and big school preview of the quarters and semis of the WPIAL football playoffs, as well as a recap from Friday’s action.

Monday, Nov. 8

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the WPIAL football quarterfinals playoff schedule in 3A, 2A and A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 9

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs — Class 4A First Round: State College at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big school preview of the WPIAL football semifinals in 6A and the quarterfinals playoff schedule in 5A and 4A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Nov. 11

No broadcasts

Friday, Nov. 12

Talk Show – Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 4A Quarterfinals: Thomas Jefferson at Hampton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Steam Class 6A Semifinals: Seneca Valley at Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 6A Semifinals: North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Steam Class 5A Quarterfinals: Woodland Hills at Moon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 5A Quarterfinals: Penn Hills at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Football Network and/or the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Audio Stream Class 5A Quarterfinals: Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 5A Quarterfinals: Peters Township at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on KDKA-AM 1020 and on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Audio Stream Class 4A Quarterfinals: New Castle at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 4A Quarterfinals: Laurel Highlands at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 4A Quarterfinals: Armstrong at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video or Audio Stream Class 3A Quarterfinals: East Allegheny at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 3A Quarterfinals: Freeport at Elizabeth Forward at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 3A Quarterfinals: Keystone Oaks at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 3A Quarterfinals: Mt. Pleasant at Avonworth at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 2A Quarterfinals: South Side at Steel Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 2A Quarterfinals: New Brighton at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 2A Quarterfinals: Mohawk at Sto-Rox at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 2A Quarterfinals: Serra Catholic at Laurel at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class A Quarterfinals: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Clairton at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Broadcast Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Audio Stream Class A Quarterfinals: Springdale at Rochester at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class A Quarterfinals: Leechburg at Cornell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream A Quarterfinals: Shenango at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBVP-AM 1230, WHJB-FM 107.1, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 10 Football Playoffs — Class 6A Championship: Butler at Erie McDowell at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 Football Playoffs — Class A Quarterfinals: Glendale at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football Playoffs — Class A Quarterfinals: Purchase Line at Bishop Guilfoyle at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Saturday, Nov. 13

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL semifinals and quarterfinals football playoff games from Week 11

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs – (If North Allegheny wins on Tuesday) 4A Quarterfinals: Elizabethtown/Council Rock North winner vs. North Allegheny at TBA on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com