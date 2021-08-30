Trib HSSN broadcasts for the week starting Monday, Aug. 30

By:

Sunday, August 29, 2021 | 10:01 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Hayden Teska looks to during a game against Hempfield on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Hempfield.

We turn the calendar from the heat of August to the comfort (fingers crossed) of September with another busy weekend of high school football on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of Week 1 of the high school football season with 42 WPIAL and District 6 football broadcasts Thursday through Saturday. Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

Plus, we have another batch of Rebel Yell podcasts with a small school and big school preview of Week 1, then a recap from Friday’s action on Saturday.

Monday, Aug. 30

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the Week One WPIAL football schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Aug. 31

No broadcasts

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big school preview of the Week 1 WPIAL football schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 2

WPIAL Football video stream: Uniontown at Perry at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

Friday, Sept. 3

Talk Show video stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Plum at North Hills at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Belle Vernon at Chartiers Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Ligonier Valley at Elizabeth Forward at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Penn Hills at Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Latrobe at Norwin at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football video stream: Yough at Ringgold at 7 p.m. on the Mon Valley Independent Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Aliquippa at Beaver Falls at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 with audio on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football video stream: Burgettstown at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Ellwood City at Union at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Thomas Jefferson at Gateway at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 and on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Montour at Moon at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – North Allegheny at Pickerington Central (Ohio) at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Peters Township at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Connellsville at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1 and on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Hampton at Fox Chapel at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Deer Lakes at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Indiana at Burrell at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Brownsville at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Avella at Fort Cherry at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – New Brighton at Rochester at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

High School Football – Butler at Erie at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football – River Valley at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Homer-Center at Northern Cambria at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Penns Manor at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – Karns City at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Sept. 4

Rebel Yell Podcast video stream – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week 1

WPIAL Football video stream: Woodland Hills at McKeesport at 12 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Laurel at Shenango at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football video stream: Leechburg at Summit Academy at 12:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Cumberland Valley at North Allegheny at 2:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com