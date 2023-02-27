Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of Feb. 27-March 4

Sunday, February 26, 2023 | 7:07 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s DeAndre Moye scores past South Allegheny’s Jeston Beatty during a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Moon Area High School.

We have reached the golden week in the WPIAL winter sports season with the District 7 championships in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls swimming and Class 3A individual wrestling this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues our exclusive coverage of the WPIAL basketball postseason with two more days of semifinals action followed by three days of the championships at Petersen Events Center.

We also will have boys and girls basketball playoff coverage from District 6 as well as the WPIAL Class 3A individual wrestling championships.

HSSN is also your home for the PIHL Penguins Cup hockey playoffs with first-round action in Class A, along with the WPIAL boys and girls swimming championships at Pitt.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts with our boys and girls basketball players of the week and teams of the week podcasts as well as WPIAL basketball section updates only here on The Network.

Monday, Feb. 27

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Only Stream 4A Semifinals: Highlands vs. Lincoln Park at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Semifinals: North Catholic vs. Laurel Highlands at 8 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Deer Lakes vs. Steel Valley at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Neshannock at 8 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network and the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 6A Semifinals: Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 6A Semifinals: Norwin vs. North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream A Semifinals: St. Joseph vs. Union at 6 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream A Semifinals: Aquinas Academy vs. Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Consolation: Clairton at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – 4A Consolation: Penn-Trafford at Trinity at 8 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – 4A Consolation: Belle Vernon at Knoch at 8 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs – 3A Semifinals: River Valley at Forest Hills at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A Semifinals: Bishop McCort at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A Semifinals: Marion Center at United at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

PIHL Hockey Penguins Cup Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: West Allegheny vs. Norwin at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Feb. 28

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 6A Semifinals: Mt. Lebanon vs. New Castle at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 6A Semifinals: Central Catholic vs. Upper St. Clair at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Aliquippa at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Northgate vs. Bishop Canevin at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream A Consolation: Geibel Catholic at Carlynton at 8 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Semifinals: Woodland Hills vs. South Fayette at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Semifinals: McKeesport vs. Oakland Catholic at 8 p.m. on MVI Media and on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Semifinals: Quaker Valley vs. Blackhawk at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Semifinals: Highlands vs. North Catholic at 6 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Penguins Cup Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Avonworth vs. Kiski Area at 9:10 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, March 1

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Consolation: Belle Vernon at South Allegheny at 7 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream A Consolation: Hampton at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, March 2

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Championship: Penn Hills vs. Peters Township at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream A Championship: Union vs. Imani Christian at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Championship: Freedom vs. Shenango at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming Championships – Video Stream: Class 3A at 9:45 a.m. and Class 2A at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 3

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Championship: North Catholic/Laurel Highlands winner vs. Highlands/Lincoln Park winner at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Championship: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Neshannock winner vs. Deer Lakes/Steel Valley winner at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 6A Championship: Norwin/North Allegheny winner vs. Mt. Lebanon/Upper St. Clair winner at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Championship: Laurel vs. Avonworth at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming Championships – Video Stream: Class 3A at 9:45 a.m. and Class 2A at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 3A Championships: Preliminaries and Quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. with Video Stream on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

Saturday, March 4

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 6A Championship: Central Catholic/Upper St. Clair winner vs. Mt. Lebanon/New Castle winner at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Championship: Northgate/Bishop Canevin winner vs. Greensburg Central Catholic/Aliquippa winner at 1 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Championship: McKeesport/Oakland catholic winner vs. Woodland Hills/South Fayette winner at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Championship: Highland/North Catholic winner vs. Quaker Valley/Blackhawk winner at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream A Championship: Aquinas Academy/Bishop Canevin winner vs. St. Joseph/Union winner at 11 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 3A Championships: Semifinals at 10 a.m. with Consolation and Championship Finals at 3:30 p.m. with Video Stream on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio only on WJPA-AM 1450