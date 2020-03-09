Trib HSSN broadcasts for Week of March 9-15

By:

Sunday, March 8, 2020 | 8:53 PM

The focus as March rolls on is split between the final four in hockey and the second- and third-round state basketball playoff games this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

The PIAA basketball postseason continues with second-round and quarterfinal action.

The puck drops on the PIHL Penguins Cup final four with live and archived video streams of all eight high school hockey semifinals games played Monday through Thursday.

Plus, we have the Rebel Yell podcast sponsored by Essey Tires four times this week only on Trib HSSN.

Monday, March 9

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class B Semifinals: Elizabeth Forward vs. Ringgold at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class B Semifinals: Carrick vs. Neshannock at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Mar. 10

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of PIAA boys and girls basketball second round state playoff games on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class A Semifinals: Indiana vs. Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class A Semifinals: Thomas Jefferson vs. North Catholic at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs — Class 6A Second Round: North Allegheny vs State College at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs — Class 3A Second Round: Beaver vs. Penn Cambria at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs — Class 2A Second Round: Penns Manor vs. West Middlesex at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Wednesday, March 11

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class AA Semifinals: Latrobe vs. Hempfield at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class AA Semifinals: Baldwin vs. Mars at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs — Class 6A Second Round: Butler vs. Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs — Class 3A Second Round: Brookville vs. Lincoln Park at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs — Class 3A Second Round: North Catholic vs. Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs — Class 3A Second Round: Carlynton vs. Beaver Falls at 8 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs — Class 5A Second Round: Great Valley vs. Trinity at 5:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs — Class 4A Second Round: North Catholic vs. Central Valley at 6 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

Thursday, March 12

Rebel Yell Podcast — Recap of PIAA boys and girls basketball second round state playoff games on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class AAA Semifinals: Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class AAA Semifinals: Peters Township vs. Seneca Valley at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 13

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of PIAA boys and girls basketball quarterfinals state playoff games on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(If NA wins Tue) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs — Class 6A Quarterfinals: North Allegheny vs Nazareth/Altoona winner at TBA p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(If Beaver wins Tue) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs — Class 3A Quarterfinals: Beaver vs. Mercyhurst Prep/Tyrone winner at TBA p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

(If Penns Manor wins Tue) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs — Class 2A Quarterfinals: Penns Manor vs. Redbank Valley/Bellwood-Antis winner at TBA p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Saturday, March 14

(If Butler wins Wed) PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs — Class 6A Quarterfinals: Butler vs. Central York/Erie McDowell winner at TBA p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

(If Brookville wins Wed) PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs — Class 3A Quarterfinals: Brookville vs. Carlynton/Beaver Falls winner at TBA p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

(If Aliquippa wins Wed) PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs — Class 3A Quarterfinals: Aliquippa vs. Richland/South Allegheny winner at TBA p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

(If Beaver Falls wins Wed) PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs — Class 3A Quarterfinals: Beaver Falls vs. Brookville/Lincoln Park winner at TBA p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

(If Trinity wins Wed) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs — Class 5A Quarterfinals: Trinity vs. Gettysburg/Abington Heights winner at TBA p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

(If Rochester wins Wed) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs — Class A Quarterfinals: Rochester vs. North Clarion/Berlin-Brothersvalley winner at TBA p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

Sunday, March 15

Rebel Yell Podcast — Recap of PIAA boys and girls basketball quarterfinals games on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.