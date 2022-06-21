Trib HSSN Final 2022 Softball State Rankings
Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | 7:09 PM
Six new PIAA champions were crowned last week at Penn State, thus concluding the 2022 softball season.
Two of the champions finished the season with perfect records.
District 2 champion Pittston Area completed a 25-0 season with a victory over Armstrong in the 5A championship game. It was the Patriots’ first state softball title.
WPIAL Class 2A champion Neshannock also tasted perfection with a 26-0 final record after defeating Conwell-Egan in the finals. It was the Lancers’ second PIAA softball championship on the 10th anniversary of their first state title in 2012.
The only team that did not win its district championship but went on to claim state gold was Spring-Ford. The Fords finished as the No. 4 team out of District 1 but captured the school’s first state title with a win over Seneca Valley in the 6A finals.
After dethroning 2021 champion Beaver in the state semifinals, District 9 champion Clearfield edged Tunkhannock to win the 4A championship. The state softball title was the first for the Bison.
WPIAL 3A champion Avonworth made history when it defeated Lewisburg to win state gold. Not only was it the first PIAA softball championship for the Antelopes, it was also the first state title in any team sport in school history.
District 4 champion Montgomery used pitching and defense to win the Class A softball championship, allowing only two runs in four PIAA postseason wins, including a title game victory over DuBois Central Catholic, 5-1. It was the first state softball championship for the Red Raiders.
The final gold medal count: WPIAL with two, Districts 1, 2, 4 and 9 with one each.
Here is the final edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. Spring-Ford (24-2) (1) (2)
2. Seneca Valley (16-7) (7) (1)
3. North Penn (25-2) (1) (3)
4. Pennsbury (24-3) (1) (4)
5. Penn Manor (20-6) (3) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Pittston Area (25-0) (2) (1)
2. Armstrong (23-5) (7) (2)
3. Penn-Trafford (20-4) (7) (3)
4. Oxford (16-11) (1) (4)
5. Central Mountain (21-2) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Clearfield (22-3) (9) (1)
2. Tunkhannock (20-7) (2) (2)
3. Beaver (21-1) (7) (3)
4. Villa Joseph Marie (19-4) (1) (4)
5. Bethlehem Catholic (19-5) (11) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Avonworth (21-5) (7) (2)
2. Lewisburg (19-4) (4) (1)
3. Bald Eagle (18-5) (6) (3)
4. Palmerton (17-10) (11) (4)
5. Karns City (15-4) (9) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Neshannock (26-0) (7) (1)
2. Conwell-Egan (16-6) (12) (2)
3. Laurel (19-5) (7) (3)
4. Claysburg-Kimmel (19-5) (12) (4)
5. Everett (22-1) (5) (5)
Out: None
Class A
1. Montgomery (22-4) (4) (2)
2. DuBois Central Catholic (22-4) (9) (1)
3. Saegertown (16-5) (10) (3)
4. Montgomery (21-4) (4) (4)
5. Union (21-3) (7) (5)
Out: None
