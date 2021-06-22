Trib HSSN Final State Softball Rankings for June 22, 2021
By:
Tuesday, June 22, 2021 | 6:41 PM
A year after great disappointment over the lost 2020 spring season, the 2021 high school softball season concluded on a great high after six PIAA champions were crowned.
Whether your favorite team won gold, silver or nothing at all, it was definitely a season to celebrate.
As part of the celebration, we present for the final time in 2021, the Trib HSSN state softball rankings.
Congrats to the six champions: North Penn in 6A, Lampeter-Strasburg in 5A, Beaver in 4A, Mt. Pleasant in 3A, Line Mountain in 2A and Tri Valley in Class A.
Special kudos to the Beaver Bobcats, the only softball or baseball team to complete the season with a perfect record in the state.
They helped the WPIAL become the only district to win more than one state softball crown. The other districts celebrating gold were District 1, 3, 4 and 11.
Here is the final edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. North Penn (26-2) (1) (1)
2. Haverford (22-4) (1) (2)
3. Pennsbury (14-4) (1) (3)
4. Canon-McMillan (11-11) (7) (4)
5. Bethel Park (18-1) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Lampeter Strasburg (30-1) (3) (1)
2. Armstrong (18-6) (7) (4)
3. North Hills (18-6) (7) (2)
4. West Scranton (14-4) (2) (3)
5. Bellefonte (19-3) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Beaver (21-0) (7) (1)
2. Tunkhannock (23-3) (2) (2)
3. Highlands (18-6) (7) (3)
4. Bethlehem Catholic (16-9) (11) (4)
5. Danville (18-2) (4) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Mt. Pleasant (21-3) (7) (1)
2. Mid Valley (22-3) (2) (2)
3. Central Columbia (20-6) (4) (3)
4. Punxsutawney (10-11) (9) (4)
5. Cambria Heights (22-2) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Line Mountain (19-3) (4) (4)
2. Ligonier Valley (22-3) (7) (1)
3. Union City (22-2) (10) (2)
4. Williams Valley (21-5) (11) (3)
5. Laurel (18-2) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class A
1. Tri-Valley (21-2) (11) (2)
2. West Greene (21-3) (7) (1)
3. DuBois Central Catholic (21-3) (9) (3)
4. Halifax (18-7) (3) (4)
5. Meyersdale (22-1) (5) (5)
Out: None
