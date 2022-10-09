TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Trib HSSN football rankings for Oct. 9, 2022

By:
Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 4:40 PM

WPIAL football rankings

Class 6A

Team, W-L, Last

1. North Allegheny, 6-1, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 5-2, 2

3. Mt. Lebanon, 2-5, 3

4. Central Catholic, 3-4, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 3-4, 5

Class 5A

Team, W-L, Last

1. Bethel Park, 6-1, 2

2. Gateway, 6-1, 3

3. Pine-Richland, 4-3, 4

4. Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 1

5. Peters Township, 6-1, NR

Out: Penn-Trafford (4-3, 5)

Class 4A

Team, W-L, Last

1. Aliquippa, 6-0, 1

2. McKeesport, 7-0, 2

3. Central Valley, 7-0, 3

4. Highlands, 7-0, 4

5. West Allegheny, 6-1, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Team, W-L, Last

1. Elizabeth Forward, 7-0, 1

2. Avonworth, 6-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 4-2, 3

4. Freeport, 6-1, 4

5. West Mifflin, 3-4, NR

Out: East Allegheny (5-2, 5)

Class 2A

Team, W-L, Last

1. Steel Valley, 6-0, 1

2. Beaver Falls, 6-1, 2

3. Serra Catholic, 6-1, 3

4. Sto-Rox, 4-2, 5

5. Neshannock, 6-1, NR

Out: Washington (5-2, 4)

Class A

Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 5-1, 1

2. OLSH, 6-0, 2

3. South Side, 7-0, 3

4. Laurel, 5-1, 4

5. Leechburg, 5-2, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More Football

WPIAL Class A football roundup: Anderson guides Carmichaels past Monessen in TCS
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Spencer leads No. 3 Serra Catholic past Yough
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: North Catholic edges Hampton in overtime
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Shady Side Academy takes down Knoch in Allegheny 6
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter