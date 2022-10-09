Trib HSSN football rankings for Oct. 9, 2022
Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 4:40 PM
WPIAL football rankings
Class 6A
Team, W-L, Last
1. North Allegheny, 6-1, 1
2. Seneca Valley, 5-2, 2
3. Mt. Lebanon, 2-5, 3
4. Central Catholic, 3-4, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 3-4, 5
Class 5A
Team, W-L, Last
1. Bethel Park, 6-1, 2
2. Gateway, 6-1, 3
3. Pine-Richland, 4-3, 4
4. Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 1
5. Peters Township, 6-1, NR
Out: Penn-Trafford (4-3, 5)
Class 4A
Team, W-L, Last
1. Aliquippa, 6-0, 1
2. McKeesport, 7-0, 2
3. Central Valley, 7-0, 3
4. Highlands, 7-0, 4
5. West Allegheny, 6-1, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Team, W-L, Last
1. Elizabeth Forward, 7-0, 1
2. Avonworth, 6-1, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 4-2, 3
4. Freeport, 6-1, 4
5. West Mifflin, 3-4, NR
Out: East Allegheny (5-2, 5)
Class 2A
Team, W-L, Last
1. Steel Valley, 6-0, 1
2. Beaver Falls, 6-1, 2
3. Serra Catholic, 6-1, 3
4. Sto-Rox, 4-2, 5
5. Neshannock, 6-1, NR
Out: Washington (5-2, 4)
Class A
Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 5-1, 1
2. OLSH, 6-0, 2
3. South Side, 7-0, 3
4. Laurel, 5-1, 4
5. Leechburg, 5-2, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
