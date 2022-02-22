Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Journey Thompson scores past Garnet Valley’s Morgan Falcone during the 2019 PIAA Class 6A girls championship game.

When Journey Thompson started her high school career at Peters Township, she was a starter on a perfect team.

The Indians finished 30-0 in winning both the 2019 WPIAL and PIAA championships.

The scholastic journey is almost over for Thompson, who has finally guided Peters Township (13-10) back on the winning track this year. The Indians also tasted postseason success last week for the first time since her gold rush in ninth grade.

“Journey has been the focal point of opposing defenses all season and she has adjusted to what we have asked her to do as well as continuing to develop her game as the season has progressed,” Peters Township coach Bob Miles said. “She is a highly competitive player.”

Last week started for Peters Township with a regular-season-ending victory over Belle Vernon, 62-39, that clinched a winning season for the Indians.

“Her performance Monday was special,” Miles said. “It was our senior night and we have six seniors on the team. Of course we can only start five, and when I approached Journey about the situation, her response was, ‘I’ll sit at the start. I have been able to start every game since my freshman year. Let the others get the opportunity to start.’”

Thompson ended up scoring 14 points, pulling down 12 rebounds and was a force on defense with numerous deflections and steals.

Peters Township was the No. 8 seed in the 6A girls basketball district tournament and hosted Butler on Friday.

“In the playoff game, we wanted to get the ball inside,” Miles said. “We felt Butler would have a difficult time defending her. We were able to get the ball to Journey and she was able to finish. Plus her athleticism allowed her to get out and run and make some plays in transition.”

The 6-foot-2 Thompson hit her average in points with 16 as Peters Township jumped on Butler early and cruised to a 57-42 victory.

This is Miles’ second year as coach at Peters Township after a successful run at Trinity. He is impressed with how Thompson has improved in their short time together.

“I feel Journey’s understanding of the game, situations and matchups has improved tremendously,” he said. “That understanding, and again her athleticism, has made her a very good player.”

Versatility in playing the entire floor is another part of Thompson’s game that has stood out to Miles.

“Journey’s strengths are her ability to run the floor, handle the basketball, finish at the rim, and she is a very good free throw shooter (over 70%),” he said.

Peters Township now advances to the WPIAL quarterfinals Wednesday to face a familiar foe in top seed Mt. Lebanon.

The Indians lost twice to the Blue Devils by 14 points each time.

“We must handle their full-court pressure defense, limit our unforced turnovers, own the boards, make our free throws and take advantage of our size,” Miles said. “And of course, don’t allow Ashleigh Connor to have a big game.”

