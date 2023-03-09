Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 7:12 PM

Two classes were unchanged and a total of six new teams replaced schools that fell in their district title game as we prepare to cut the ribbon on the Road to Hershey.

While Class 5A and A remain the same, Upper St. Clair (6A), Delone Catholic and Blackhawk (4A), Westmont-Hilltop and Laurel (3A), and Freedom (2A) dropped out for now, but could return with success in the PIAA postseason.

Joining the Top 5 in the state include Cardinal O’Hara in 6A, Allentown Central Catholic and Wyomissing in 4A, River Valley and Mercyhurst Prep in 3A and Faith Christian Academy in 2A.

There was only one change at No. 1 as Lancaster Catholic is on top in 3A, replacing Westmont-Hilltop. The rest of the top-ranked teams continue to be Cedar Cliff in 6A, Hollidaysburg in 5A, Lansdale Catholic in 4A, Redbank Valley in 2A and Williamsburg in A.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Cedar Cliff (26-0) (3) (1)

2. Easton (27-1) (11) (4)

3. Perkiomen Valley (27-1) (1) (5)

4. Cardinal O’Hara (20-5) (12) (NR)

5. Haverford (27-1) (1) (3)

Out: Upper St. Clair (7)

Class 5A

1. Hollidaysburg (24-0) (6) (1)

2. South Fayette (24-2) (7) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (19-5) (12) (3)

4. Cathedral Prep (21-1) (10) (4)

5. West Chester Bayard Rustin (24-3) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Lansdale Catholic (23-2) (12) (1)

2. Punxsutawney (22-1) (9) (2)

3. North Catholic (22-3) (7) (5)

4. Allentown Central Catholic (24-3) (11) (NR)

5. Wyomissing (26-2) (3) (NR)

Out: Delone Catholic (3), Blackhawk (7)

Class 3A

1. Lancaster Catholic (23-2) (3) (2)

2. Dunmore (22-3) (2) (3)

3. Chestnut Ridge (22-3) (5) (5)

4. River Valley (25-2) (6) (NR)

5. Mercyhurst Prep (19-5) (10) (NR)

Out: Westmont-Hilltop (6), Laurel (7)

Class 2A

1. Redbank Valley (25-1) (9) (1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (21-4) (10) (2)

3. Marian Catholic (24-2) (11) (3)

4. Shenango (22-4) (7) (5)

5. Faith Christian Academy (19-6) (1) (NR)

Out: Freedom (7)

Class A

1. Williamsburg (26-1) (6) (1)

2. Otto-Eldred (23-2) (9) (2)

3. Meadowbrook Christian School (19-2) (4) (3)

4. Mount Calvary Christian (23-5) (3) (5)

5. Elk County Catholic (23-4) (9) (4)

Out: None