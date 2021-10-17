Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Oct. 16, 2021
Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 8:02 PM
Class 6A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Mt. Lebanon, 8-0, 1
2. Central Catholic, 6-2, 2
3. North Allegheny, 5-3, 3
4. Seneca Valley, 6-2, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 4-4, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Moon, 7-0, 1
2. Penn-Trafford, 5-2, 3
3. Pine-Richland, 4-3, 2
4. Gateway, 4-3, 4
5. Penn Hills, 3-3, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Belle Vernon, 7-0, 1
2. Thomas Jefferson, 5-1, 2
3. Aliquippa, 6-1, 3
4. McKeesport, 7-1, 4
5. Hampton, 8-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Valley, 8-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 8-0, 2
3. Avonworth, 7-1, 3
4. Elizabeth Forward, 6-2, 5
5. Freeport, 4-3, NR
Out: Mt. Pleasant (4-3, 4)
Class 2A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Sto-Rox, 8-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 9-0, 2
3. Washington, 7-0, 3
4. Laurel, 8-0, 4
5. Steel Valley, 7-0, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Clairton, 5-2, 1
2. Bishop Canevin, 6-1, 2*
3. Cornell, 6-1, 3
4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-3, 4
5. Rochester, 5-2, 5
Out: none
*Saturday game not included
