Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Oct. 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 8:02 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli carries the ball against Belle Vernon on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Ben Lane takes a kickoff return 94 yards for a touchdown during the first half Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Previous Next

Class 6A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Mt. Lebanon, 8-0, 1

2. Central Catholic, 6-2, 2

3. North Allegheny, 5-3, 3

4. Seneca Valley, 6-2, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 4-4, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Moon, 7-0, 1

2. Penn-Trafford, 5-2, 3

3. Pine-Richland, 4-3, 2

4. Gateway, 4-3, 4

5. Penn Hills, 3-3, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Belle Vernon, 7-0, 1

2. Thomas Jefferson, 5-1, 2

3. Aliquippa, 6-1, 3

4. McKeesport, 7-1, 4

5. Hampton, 8-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Valley, 8-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 8-0, 2

3. Avonworth, 7-1, 3

4. Elizabeth Forward, 6-2, 5

5. Freeport, 4-3, NR

Out: Mt. Pleasant (4-3, 4)

Class 2A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Sto-Rox, 8-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 9-0, 2

3. Washington, 7-0, 3

4. Laurel, 8-0, 4

5. Steel Valley, 7-0, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Clairton, 5-2, 1

2. Bishop Canevin, 6-1, 2*

3. Cornell, 6-1, 3

4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-3, 4

5. Rochester, 5-2, 5

Out: none

*Saturday game not included

