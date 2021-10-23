Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Oct. 23, 2021
By:
Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 7:09 PM
Class 6A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Mt. Lebanon, 9-0, 1
2. Central Catholic, 7-2, 2
3. North Allegheny, 6-3, 3
4. Seneca Valley, 6-3, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 4-5, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Moon, 9-0, 1
2. Penn-Trafford, 7-2, 2
3. Pine-Richland, 5-4, 3
4. Gateway, 6-3, 4
5. Penn Hills, 5-3, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Belle Vernon, 7-0, 1
2. Aliquippa, 7-1, 3
3. McKeesport, 8-1, 4
4. Hampton, 9-0, 5
5. Thomas Jefferson, 5-2, 2
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Valley, 9-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 9-0, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 7-2, 4
4. Avonworth, 7-2, 3
5. Mt. Pleasant, 5-3, NR
Out: Freeport (4-4, 5)
Class 2A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Sto-Rox, 9-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 10-0, 2
3. Washington, 8-0, 3
4. Laurel, 9-0, 4
5. Steel Valley, 8-0, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Clairton, 6-2, 1
2. Bishop Canevin, 7-1, 2*
3. Cornell, 7-1, 3
4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-3, 4
5. Rochester, 6-2, 5
Out: none
*Saturday game not included
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Football• Central Catholic jumps on Baldwin quickly, cruises to 6A win
• Westmoreland high school football notebook: GCC’s Dlugos boys play with heavy hearts
• Bethel Park writing remarkable bounce-back tale
• Westinghouse blanks University Prep to reach City League final
• WPIAL Class A roundup: Lovelace scores 6 TDs as Leechburg earns 1st playoff berth since ’88