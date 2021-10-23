Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Oct. 23, 2021

By:

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 7:09 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Robbie Labuda and his Mt. Pleasant teammates joined the WPIAL Class 3A rankings this week.

Class 6A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Mt. Lebanon, 9-0, 1

2. Central Catholic, 7-2, 2

3. North Allegheny, 6-3, 3

4. Seneca Valley, 6-3, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 4-5, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Moon, 9-0, 1

2. Penn-Trafford, 7-2, 2

3. Pine-Richland, 5-4, 3

4. Gateway, 6-3, 4

5. Penn Hills, 5-3, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Belle Vernon, 7-0, 1

2. Aliquippa, 7-1, 3

3. McKeesport, 8-1, 4

4. Hampton, 9-0, 5

5. Thomas Jefferson, 5-2, 2

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Valley, 9-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 9-0, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 7-2, 4

4. Avonworth, 7-2, 3

5. Mt. Pleasant, 5-3, NR

Out: Freeport (4-4, 5)

Class 2A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Sto-Rox, 9-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 10-0, 2

3. Washington, 8-0, 3

4. Laurel, 9-0, 4

5. Steel Valley, 8-0, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Clairton, 6-2, 1

2. Bishop Canevin, 7-1, 2*

3. Cornell, 7-1, 3

4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-3, 4

5. Rochester, 6-2, 5

Out: none

*Saturday game not included

