Trib HSSN High School Football State Rankings for Nov. 15, 2022

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 | 6:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Justus Starks sacks Central Valley quarterback Antwon Johnson on Oct. 28.

The ribbon will be cut this weekend unveiling the latest new beltway in the commonwealth that will allow teams from all over the state to “cruise to Chambersburg.”

Following 24 consecutive seasons of the football championships being decided at Hersheypark Stadium, the PIAA has moved the annual December event to renovated Chambersburg High School.

The 2022 PIAA football playoffs officially begin with first-round action this weekend while some districts continue to finalize their postseason tournaments.

The elite teams continue to shine as only two of the 30 teams from last week’s Trib HSSN state football rankings saw their season end with a loss: Lancaster Catholic in 3A and Muncy in A.

There were no changes at No. 1 as St. Joe’s Prep in 6A, Imhotep Charter in 5A, Aliquippa in 4A, Wyomissing in 3A, Lakeland in 2A and Steelton-Highspire in A remain on top at the kickoff of the PIAA postseason.

Here are the latest HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (8-1) (1) (D-12): The Hawks defeated LaSalle College in Week 11, 21-13. They take on Northeast in the District 12 championship game on Saturday.

2. Garnet Valley (11-0) (2) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Spring-Ford in Week 11, 30-27 in overtime. They host Downingtown East in a District 1 semifinals game on Friday.

3. State College (11-0) (3) (D-6): The Little Lions defeated Altoona in Week 11, 28-7. They host Erie McDowell in a PIAA first round state playoff game on Friday.

4. Perkiomen Valley (11-1) (4) (D-1): The Vikings defeated Souderton in Week 11, 27-14. They host Central Bucks West in a District 1 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

5. North Allegheny (10-1) (5) (D-7): The Tigers defeated Canon-McMillan in Week 11, 7-0. They take on Central Catholic in the WPIAL championship game on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (7-2) (1) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Mastery Charter North in Week 11, 52-7. They face No. 5 Roman Catholic in the District 12 championship game on Saturday.

2. Upper Dublin (12-0) (2) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Great Valley in Week 11, 35-0. They host Plymouth-Whitemarsh in a District 1 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

3. Exeter Township (11-0) (3) (D-3): The Eagles defeated Dover in Week 11, 42-12. They host Northern York in a District 3 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

4. Cathedral Prep (8-2) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers had a bye in Week 11. They have another PIAA first round bye this weekend.

5. Roman Catholic (8-2) (5) (D-12): The Cahillite had a bye in Week 11. They take on No. 1 Imhotep Charter in the District 12 championship game on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (10-0) (1) (D-7): The defending 4A state champion Quips defeated Montour in Week 11, 41-7. They take on McKeesport in a WPIAL semifinals playoff game on Friday.

2. Bishop McDevitt (9-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Pennsboro in Week 11, 42-7. They host Twin Valley in a District 3 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

3. Jersey Shore (12-0) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Selinsgrove in Week 11, 35-7. They take on Allentown Central Catholic in a PIAA first round state playoff game on Friday.

4. Central Valley (10-1) (4) (D-7): The defending 3A state champion Warriors defeated Laurel Highlands in Week 11, 36-7. They take on Thomas Jefferson in a WPIAL semifinals playoff game on Friday.

5. Manheim Central (9-1) (5) (D-3): The Barons defeated York Suburban in Week 11, 63-14. They host Lampeter-Strasburg in a District 3 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (11-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Hamburg in Week 11, 49-14. They host West Perry in the District 3 championship game on Saturday.

2. Danville (11-0) (2) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated Athens in Week 11, 49-0. They host No. 3 Loyalsock Township in the District 4 championship game on Friday.

3. Loyalsock Township (11-1) (3) (D-4): The Lancers defeated Mifflinburg in Week 11, 69-42. They visit No. 2 Danville in the District 4 championship game on Friday.

4. Belle Vernon (8-2) (4) (D-7): The Leopards defeated East Allegheny in Week 11, 55-7. They take on Freeport in a WPIAL semifinals playoff game on Friday.

5. Avonworth (10-1) (NR) (D-7): The Antelopes defeated Beaver in Week 11, 28-7. They take on Shady Side Academy in a WPIAL semifinals playoff game on Friday.

Out: Lancaster Catholic (D-3)

Class 2A

1. Lakeland (12-0) (1) (D-2): The Chiefs defeated Dunmore in Week 11, 20-14. They take on Executive Education Academy Charter in a PIAA first round state playoff game on Friday.

2. Westinghouse (11-0) (2) (D-8): The Bulldogs defeated Berlin-Brothersvalley in Week 11, 59-7. They host Central Clarion in a PIAA first round state playoff game on Friday.

3. Farrell (9-1) (3) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Seneca in Week 11, 48-6. They take on Sharpsville in the District 10 championship game on Saturday.

4. Mount Carmel (12-0) (4) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes defeated Hughesville in Week 11, 48-13. They host Southern Columbia in the District 4 championship game on Friday.

5. Steel Valley (10-0) (5) (D-7): The Ironmen defeated McGuffey in Week 11, 46-13. They take on Neshannock in a WPIAL semifinals playoff game on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (9-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers defeated Belmont Charter in Week 11, 46-6. They host Windber in a PIAA first round state playoff game on Saturday.

2. Bishop Canevin (11-1) (2) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Clairton in Week 11, 29-6. They take on South Side in a WPIAL semifinals playoff game on Friday.

3. Canton (11-1) (4) (D-4): The Warriors defeated No. 3 Muncy in Week 11, 42-7. They have a PIAA first round bye this weekend.

4. Northern Lehigh (11-1) (5) (D-11): The Bulldogs defeated Tri-Valley in Week 11, 40-15. They take on Lackawanna Trail in a PIAA first round state playoff game on Saturday.

5. Eisenhower (11-0) (NR) (D-10): The Knights defeated Cambridge Springs in Week 11, 25-20. They take on Reynolds in the District 10 championship game on Saturday.

Out: Muncy (D-4)