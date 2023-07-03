Trib HSSN Parade of Champions: Athletes celebrate WPIAL, PIAA individual titles in 2022-23

Monday, July 3, 2023 | 11:54 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton wins the boys pole vault during the PIAA Class 2A track and field championships May 26, 2023, at Shippensburg University.

While most of the high school sports played in the fall, winter and spring put the emphasis on teams, there are some sports that are individually oriented.

This championship parade took a lot of great individual efforts.

Trib HSSN is proud to salute the WPIAL and PIAA individual champions from the 2022-23 school year with a special holiday weekend parade of athletes who won district and state gold this past school year.

2022 WPIAL individual champions — Fall

Boys golf

3A – Rocco Salvitti (Central Catholic)

2A – Hunter Jurica (Derry)

Girls golf

3A – Marissa Malosh (South Fayette) (2)

2A – Eva Bulger (Quaker Valley) (4)

Boys cross country

3A – Drew Griffith (Butler)

2A – Ryan Pajak (Ringgold)

A – Sean Aiken (Eden Christian Academy)

Girls cross country

3A – Logan St. John (Mt. Lebanon)

2A – Jolena Quarzo (Brownsville) (3)

A – Chelsea Hartman (Shady Side Academy)

Girls tennis

3A singles – Amelia Williams (Penn-Trafford)

2A singles – Nicole Kempton (South Park)

3A doubles – Sophia Cunningham and Sylvie Eriksen (Mt. Lebanon)

2A doubles – Lindsey Greb and Ally Bauer (Knoch)

2022-23 WPIAL individual champions — Winter

Wrestling Class 3A

107 – Tanner Mizenko (Canon-McMillan)

114 – Luke Willochell (Latrobe) (2)

121 – Ryan Klingensmith (Kiski Area)

127 – Vinny Kilkeary (Latrobe) (3)

133 – Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson)

139 – Eli Carr (Hempfield)

145 –Mac Church (Waynesburg Central) (2)

152 – Ty Watters (West Allegheny)

160 – Shawn Taylor (West Allegheny)

172 – Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg Central) (2)

189 – Vaughn Spencer (Pine-Richland)

215 – Eli Makel (Waynesburg Central)

285 – Ty Banco (Trinity)

Wrestling Class 2A

107 – Antonio Boni (Central Valley)

114 – Nico Fanella (Indiana)

121 – Jack Kazalas (Quaker Valley)

127 – Cooper Hornack (Burrell)

133 – Peter Chacon (Montour)

139 – Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown) (2)

145 –Tyler Debnar (Beth-Center)

152 – Ryan Celaschi (Frazier)

160 – Grant MacKay (Laurel) (3)

172 – Braedon Welsh (Fort Cherry)

189 – Rune Lawrence (Frazier) (3)

215 – Brenan Morgan (Central Valley)

285 – Christian Flaherty (Keystone Oaks)

Boys swimming Class 3A

Diving – Isaiah Clerkley (Seneca Valley)

200 freestyle – Christian Dantey (Fox Chapel)

200 individual medley – Haihan Xu (Seneca Valley) (2)

50 freestyle – Dominic Falcon (Hempfield)

100 butterfly – William Gao (North Allegheny)

100 freestyle – Patton Graziano (Penn-Trafford)

500 freestyle – McClellan Clark (Central Catholic)

100 backstroke – William Gao (North Allegheny)

100 breaststroke – Haihan Xu (Seneca Valley) (2)

Boys swimming Class 2A

Diving – Brecken Finkbeiner (Blackhawk)

200 freestyle – Preston Kessler (Indiana) (2)

200 individual medley – Matthew Purcell (Northgate)

50 freestyle – Henry Miller (Southmoreland)

100 butterfly – Henry Miller (Southmoreland)

100 freestyle – Preston Kessler (Indiana)

500 freestyle – Parker Sterlitz (Kiski Area)

100 backstroke – Joseph Roth (Riverside) (3)

100 breaststroke – Joseph Gardner (Mt. Pleasant)

Girls swimming Class 3A

Diving – Christina Shi (North Allegheny) (4)

200 freestyle – Lexi Sundgren (North Allegheny) (2)

200 individual medley – Sophie Shao (Fox Chapel) (2)

50 freestyle – Sylvia Roy (Mt. Lebanon) (2)

100 butterfly – Sophia Shao (Fox Chapel) (4)

100 freestyle – Kaitlyn Connors (Upper St. Clair) (2)

500 freestyle – Zoe Poe (South Fayette)

100 backstroke – Sylvia Roy (Mt. Lebanon) (2)

100 breaststroke – Sarah Shaffer (Pine-Richland)

Girls swimming Class 2A

Diving – Maggie Foley (North Catholic) (4)

200 freestyle – Lily King (Mt. Pleasant)

200 individual medley –Ella Minear (Mapletown) (3)

50 freestyle – Kiersten O’Connor (Mt. Pleasant)

100 butterfly – Katie Jackovic (South Park)

100 freestyle – Lily King (Mt. Pleasant) (2)

500 freestyle – Eliza Miller (Kiski Area)

100 backstroke – Ella Minear (Mapletown) (3)

100 breaststroke – Peyton Scott (Indiana) (2)

Rifle

Riley Dunn (McGuffey) (2)

Gymnastics

Vault – Daisy Lewis (Freedom) (2)

Bars – Abby Rexrode (Baldwin)

Beam – Abby Rexrode (Baldwin) (2)

Floor – Daisy Lewis (Freedom) (2)

All-around – Abby Rexrode (Baldwin) (2)

2023 WPIAL individual champions — Spring

Boys tennis

3A singles – Anthony Lounder (Moon)

2A singles – Austin He (Winchester Thurston)

3A doubles – Adam Memije and Zidaan Hassan (Gateway)

2A doubles – Liam Pederson and Brendan Hallisey (Chartiers Valley)

Boys track and field Class 3A

100 meters – Kaevon Gardner (New Castle)

200 meters – Colton Dean (Canon-McMillan)

400 meters – Jacob Thompson (Mars)

800 meters – Jacob Puhalla (Moon) (3)

1,600 meters – Drew Griffith (Butler)

3,200 meters – Drew Griffith (Butler)

110 hurdles – Owen Curran (North Allegheny)

300 hurdles – Gamaliel Mogire (North Hills)

Pole vault – Charles Weber (Indiana)

High jump – Evan Kurpakus (Mars)

Long jump – Luke Campbell (Butler)

Triple jump – Xavier Thomas (Central Catholic)

Shot put – Nathan Reese (Connellsville)

Discus – Peyton Murray (Hempfield) (2)

Javelin – Derek Armfield (Chartiers Valley)

Boys track and field Class 2A

100 meters – Dane Asbury (Washington)

200 meters – Dane Asbury (Washington)

400 meters – Demeitris Taylor (Beaver Falls)

800 meters – Amberson Bauer (Riverview)

1,600 meters – Amberson Bauer (Riverview)

3,200 meters – Michael Braun (Freeport)

110 hurdles – Antonio Votour (OLSH) (2)

300 hurdles – Isaac Wetzel (Freeport)

Pole vault – Andrew Layton (Waynesburg Central) (2)

High jump – John Jablunovsky (Ligonier Valley)

Long jump – Matthew Essey (Hopewell)

Triple jump – Lorenzo Fancher (East Allegheny)

Shot put – Tanner Pierce (California)

Discus – Brady Cooper (Laurel)

Javelin – Joe Reed (Riverside)

Girls track and field Class 3A

100 meters – Dani Prunzik (Upper St. Clair) (3)

200 meters – Dani Prunzik (Upper St. Clair)

400 meters – Isabella Costa (North Allegheny)

800 meters – Eliza Miller (Kiski Area)

1,600 meters – Logan St. John Kletter (Mt. Lebanon)

3,200 meters – Logan St. John Kletter (Mt. Lebanon)

100 hurdles – Rose Kuchera (Canon-McMillan) (2)

300 hurdles – Bella Brozeski (Norwin)

Pole vault – Kaitlyn Egar (West Allegheny)

High jump – Grace Howard (South Fayette) (2)

Long jump – Rose Kuchera (Canon-McMillan)

Triple jump – Rose Kuchera (Canon-McMillan) (2)

Shot put – Elizabeth Tapper (Hempfield) (2)

Discus – Elizabeth Tapper (Hempfield) (2)

Javelin – Alaina Fantaski (North Allegheny)

Girls track and field Class 2A

100 meters – Hayzes Robinson (Avonworth/Northgate)

200 meters – Tori Atkins (Laurel) (2)

400 meters – Tori Atkins (Laurel) (2)

800 meters – Hope Haring (Eden Christian Academy)

1,600 meters – Jolena Quarzo (Brownsville) (2)

3,200 meters – Jolena Quarzo (Brownsville) (3)

100 hurdles – Joyce Martin (South Park)

300 hurdles – Nora Johns (Quaker Valley) (3)

Pole vault – Elizabeth Michael (Beaver)

High jump – Mia Gartley (Quaker Valley)

Long jump – Lara DeFazio (Eden Christian Academy)

Triple jump – Sydney Taylor (Keystone Oaks)

Shot put – Mikayla Anderson (Beaver Falls)

Discus – Reese Skiba (Freeport)

Javelin – Sophia Mazzoni (Derry)

2022 PIAA individual champions from the WPIAL — Fall

Girls cross country

3A – Natalie McLean (Pine-Richland)

2A – Jolena Quarzo (Brownsville)

2022-23 PIAA individual champions — Winter

Wrestling Class 3A

127 – Vinny Kilkeary (Latrobe) (2)

152 – Ty Watters (West Allegheny) (2)

160 – Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley) (2)

172 – Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg Central) (2)

Wrestling Class 2A

127 – Cooper Hornack (Burrell)

160 – Grant MacKay (Laurel)

189 – Rune Lawrence (Frazier) (3)

Boys swimming Class 2A

200 freestyle – Preston Kessler (Indiana) (2)

50 freestyle – Henry Miller (Southmoreland)

100 butterfly – Henry Miller (Southmoreland) (2)

100 freestyle – Preston Kessler (Indiana) (2)

500 freestyle – Parker Sterlitz (Kiski Area)

100 backstroke – Joseph Roth (Riverside) (2)

100 breaststroke – Joseph Gardner (Mt. Pleasant)

Girls swimming Class 3A

Diving – Christina Shi (North Allegheny) (3)

100 backstroke – Sylvia Roy (Mt. Lebanon)

Girls swimming Class 2A

200 freestyle – Lily King (Mt. Pleasant)

200 individual medley –Ella Minear (Mapletown) (2)

100 breaststroke – Peyton Scott (Indiana)

2023 PIAA individual champions — Spring

Boys track and field Class 3A

1600 meters – Dale Hall (Hampton)

Discus – Peyton Murray (Hempfield)

Boys track and field Class 2A

800 meters – Amberson Bauer (Riverview)

110 hurdles – Antonio Votour (OLSH)

Pole vault – Andrew Layton (Waynesburg Central)

Girls track and field Class 3A

3,200 meters – Logan St. John Kletter (Mt. Lebanon)

Shot put – Elizabeth Tapper (Hempfield) (2)

Girls track and field Class 2A

1,600 meters – Jolena Quarzo (Brownsville) (2)

3,200 meters – Jolena Quarzo (Brownsville) (3)

*Number in parentheses is consecutive titles