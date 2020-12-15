Trib HSSN preseason state girls basketball rankings

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 | 5:54 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Lizzy Groetsch (32) looks for a pass during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against Bethel Park at Petersen Events Center on Feb. 29.

The WPIAL has long been a hotbed for talent in girls basketball. The 2020 PIAA basketball playoffs back that up.

The girls basketball state playoffs completed the second round and were down to the final 48 teams preparing for the quarterfinals in the six classifications.

District 7 had 10 teams remaining with neighboring District 6 tied for second with seven teams left. Also with seven were District 3 and District 12.

District 11 had five teams left, Districts 1 and 2 had four left, District 9 had two and one each was left for District 10 and District 4.

One game into the new season, the WPIAL has the most ranked teams as well with eight, followed by Districts 1, 3, 11 and 12 all have four.

Here is the initial Top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2020-2021. Teams are listed with last year’s record and district.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (24-3) (7)

2. Nazareth (26-4) (11)

3. Central Dauphin (26-2) (3)

4. Pennsbury (26-5) (1)

5. Bethlehem Freedom (24-5) (11)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (27-0) (7)

2. Cardinal O’Hara (21-6) (12)

3. Gettysburg (28-3) (3)

4. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (20-7) (1)

5. Trinity (21-5) (7)

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (21-7) (12)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (29-0) (11)

3. Scranton Prep (28-0) (2)

4. Lansdale Catholic (24-3) (12)

5. Lancaster Catholic (27-3) (3)

Class 3A

1. North Catholic (26-1) (7)

2. Delone Catholic (26-1) (3)

3. West Catholic (19-9) (12)

4. Dunmore (25-1) (2)

5. Mohawk (24-3) (7)

Class 2A

1. Linden Hall (22-2) (3)

2. Mahoney Area (22-5) (11)

3. Old Forge (20-6) (2)

4. Serra Catholic (17-5) (7)

5. Penns Manor (25-3) (6)

Class A

1. Rochester (26-1) (7)

2. Jenkintown (27-0) (1)

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) (6)

4. Kennedy Catholic (22-3) (10)

5. West Greene (24-2) (7)