Trib HSSN rewind: A look back at the 2018 girls soccer season

Freedom was fearless — and Sharpless — on the way to a WPIAL girls soccer championship and a PIAA runner-up finish in Class A last fall.

The Bulldogs put together a 23-2 season and brought home their second WPIAL title in the sport in three seasons, led by freshman Jayden Sharpless, who scored a WPIAL-best 64 goals and distributed 23 assists.

The team is a good starting point for a look-back at the 2018 season.

Joining high-scoring Freedom (194 goals) as WPIAL champions were: Seneca Valley (17-3) in Class 4A; Oakland Catholic (20-2) in 3A: and South Park (21-3) in 2A.

Seneca Valley won its fifth district crown, all of them since 2007, while Oakland Catholic was a first-time champion and South Park a four-time winner.

PIAA champions were: Souderton (4A), Villa Joseph Marie (3A), Bedford (2A) and Southern Columbia (A).

South Park made the state semis, as did Peters Township, which knocked off perennial power Norwin in the WPIAL semis, along with Oakland Catholic and Shady Side Academy.

