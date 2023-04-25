Trib HSSN softball player of the week for April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 | 4:48 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Elizabeth Forward pitcher Shelby Telegdy delivers against Yough last season.

In her two and a half years of playing high school softball, Elizabeth Forward junior Shelby Telegdy has accomplished a lot, both in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate.

However, the one thing that has eluded her thus far is a WPIAL championship.

The Warriors reached the final four two years ago and came close last year, falling to Beaver in the 2022 Class 4A title game.

Now EF is off and running in 2023 with an 8-0 record in Section 2-4A and an 11-0 mark overall.

“We lost to Beaver both times, and they don’t have Payton List anymore,” Telegdy said. “We’re definitely trying to get on top this time.”

They are playing like the team to beat in 4A thanks to three more section wins last week.

On Monday, Elizabeth Forward needed only three innings to knock off Ringgold, 15-0.

They played five innings on Wednesday, blanking Laurel Highlands, 10-0.

Finally, on Friday, they played a full seven innings in the team’s fifth straight shutout, beating Greensburg Salem, 6-0.

“Shelby has done an outstanding job pitching this season,” Elizabeth Forward coach Harry Rutherford said. “Her pitching has improved each week and was at its best last week, pitching two no-hitters against Ringgold and Laurel Highlands and a two-hitter against Greensburg Salem. She was hitting her spots and improved her first-pitch strike percentage, which allowed us to use all her other pitches, including a great changeup and rise ball.”

For the season, Telegdy is 6-0 with a 0.38 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched.

“I felt pretty good,” Telegdy said. “I think I hit my spots, and my pitches have been working really well recently.”

While she continues to dominate as one of the top pitchers in the state, her hitting has been off the charts as well.

“I feel like I’m getting better contact and seeing the ball better,” Telegdy said. “I’m hitting it in the sweet part of the bat.”

In the three wins last week, the junior was 7 for 11 with two home runs and five RBIs.

“Shelby has improved her hitting by making solid contact and not trying to always go long ball as she did in her freshman and sophomore years,” Rutherford said. “We wanted her to improve the batting average and hit more line drives, which she has done.”

Heading into the final week of April, Telegdy has a .658 batting average with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

“I enjoy pitching, but I really enjoy hitting,” Telegdy said. “It’s definitely my favorite thing to do.”

The Warriors have four more section games left over the next two weeks with none bigger than their Wednesday showdown against Belle Vernon.

The Leopards are one game behind the Warriors. BVA’s only section loss was at home to EF on April 5, 5-2.

“This Wednesday’s game against Belle Vernon Area will be a big game as always,” Rutherford said. “I feel the bigger pressure will be on BVA to try to split the series. Our girls have been very relaxed at the plate and are seeing the ball very well, resulting in having 12 hitters averaging over .300, with half of those hitters at .500 or better.”

