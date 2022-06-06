Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week: Week ending June 5, 2022

By:

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 9:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Jenna Clontz rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off home run in the bootom of the seventh inning of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Penn-Trafford on Friday, June 3, 2022, at California University.

The Armstrong softball team entered the WPIAL 5A championship game calm, cool and collected.

They left Lilly Field euphoric, ecstatic and floating on a golden cloud nine.

A year after losing in the finals to North Hills at Cal (Pa.), the River Hawks were sky high after an epic 6-5 victory over Penn-Trafford.

“The girls knew what to expect,” Armstrong coach Doug Flanders said. “They were calm and focused. We didn’t have that unknown ‘wow’ factor of playing at Cal U.”

The ‘wow’ factor was saved for the end.

Junior Jenna Clontz led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a home run over the right-center-field fence to give Armstrong their first WPIAL softball championship.

“It was a no doubter,” Flanders said. “She got it all. I felt like I was watching a movie, something every athlete dreams of.”

Flanders isn’t going to say he called the shot, but he had a strong feeling something good was about to happen.

“When we got them 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh, I felt good. We only needed one to win. I knew I had my big bats coming up, and I felt as though one of them could possibly end it with one swing.”

The confidence in Clontz has been earned. She is batting over .400 for the season and has turned it on in the playoffs with a double, triple, two home runs and five RBI.

“Jenna has been on fire in the playoffs,” Flanders said. “Teams have pitched her very carefully all season.”

When checking off some of the best assets Clontz brings to the table, her strength was near the top of the list for Flanders.

“She is a powerful hitter. She hits some of the farthest bombs you have ever seen. Most of her homers leave no doubt. She is fast and a very smart baserunner. She has a great arm and plays a solid left field.”

As she wraps up her junior season, the Gannon commit has shown off her leadership on and off the field.

“Jenna has a tremendous work ethic and internal drive,” Flanders said. “She will never back down from a challenge. She is very coachable and will do whatever is asked to help the team succeed.

“Jenna is the girl that fires them up on the bus and before every game. She plays the loud music and gives the needed inspiration.”

A shot at a second championship should be enough inspiration needed for the River Hawks as they open the PIAA playoffs Monday at home against the No. 4 team out of the WPIAL, Chartiers Valley.

Flanders was asked if there was any concern about the short turnaround after winning the program’s first district title in dramatic fashion.

“No, because these girls have been trained properly. Each of them know their role and know what they need to get ready for the next opponent. We took a day to enjoy the WPIAL title. We will get back in the lab and try to get a state gold medal.”

