Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week for May 2, 2022

By:

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 12:11 AM

North Hills was cruising out of the gates this spring in defense of its WPIAL Class 5A softball section crown, winning its first three games by a combined score of 37-5.

However, the vaunted Indians offense was shut down in the team’s second Section 3-5A contest, losing at Fox Chapel, 7-0.

Thanks in part to the play of Akron recruit Abby Scheller, among other Indians, North Hills hasn’t lost since and is now alone in first place with an 11-1 overall record.

“It is always great to win a section game at home,” North Hills coach Libby Gasior said. “The early season loss wasn’t weighing on our minds too much. We knew we underperformed and we weren’t concerned about things that were outside of our control. We were focused on the moment and were looking forward to showing how we had improved.”

The Indians began last week by avenging their only loss of the season, beating the Foxes in the rematch, 11-3, as Scheller went 3 for 3 with a home run.

“The team came into that game with focus and intent to hit the ball and Abby was no exception,” Gasior said. “Abby went 1 for 3 when we played them at their place and she knew she could do more to help the team in the rematch. When she came to bat in the third with two runners on and us down 3-1, that was a big moment. Her teammates were screaming and you could feel the electricity. We just knew Abby was going to deliver. She put us up 4-3 with a monster shot to deep center and we didn’t look back.”

The hits kept coming for Scheller and the Indians on Wednesday in a wild, 13-10 section win over Hampton. The senior hit for the cycle, all on senior night at North Hills.

“I am beyond grateful I got to witness it and I know how big it was for Abby and her family on that night,” Gasior said. “If you know Abby as a hitter, the most impressive part of her hitting for the cycle is her hitting a single. That’s when you know Abby is seeing the ball well and is focused thru the zone. Home runs, doubles — that’s what she does regularly and can be taken for granted, but you don’t always get to see Abby driving the ball on the ground for contact.”

On a team with plenty of experience, Gasior says Abby is the captain for plenty of reasons.

“Abby brings a strong competitive desire to everything she does,” Gasior said. “Abby has stepped up to the challenge we gave her at the start of the season to be a positive influence on this team. She has a great sense of humor and keeps things light in moments when others might feel pressured. She has been a very rewarding kid to coach over the years and to see her develop and buy in to our approach has been integral to our success.”

Once she graduates from North Hills and makes a run at another title before her scholastic career ends next month, Scheller has proven she has what it takes to compete on the Division I level next year at Akron.

“Abby’s athleticism has always been one of her biggest strengths,” Gasior said. “She has a lot of raw talent, including strength and quickness. She understands the game well and is always willing to learn something new. Over her career with us, she has improved her patience and discipline and is looking to get stronger with mechanics.”

2022 Trib HSSN Softball Players of the Week

Week 3 – Bella Hess and Paige McAvoy, Chartiers-Houston

Week 2 – Emma Augustine, Yough

Week 1 – Abby Quickel, Bethel Park

Tags: North Hills