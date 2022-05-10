Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week for May 9, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | 12:02 AM

The Frye family is doing its part for a golden spring at Neshannock.

Junior Andrew Frye is one of the top power hitters in the WPIAL. He has five home runs heading into the final days of the regular season as the Neshannock baseball team preps for the postseason.

His sister, freshman Addy Frye, has opened up many eyes in her first season, with great success at the plate and in the circle as the Lancers softball team remains perfect through 15 games.

“I definitely expected big performances from Addy on the mound, and this expectation was simply based on what I could see about her work ethic in the offseason,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “We began team strength and conditioning workouts in November. Addy was a standout when it came to work ethic and the willingness to put in extra time. She schedules time on her own with her personal trainer, goes to school all day and then participates in team workouts as well. She is committed to working with her pitching coach and is constantly striving to get better.”

Last week, the Lancers enjoyed wins over the three other playoff-bound teams in Section 4-2A.

It started Monday when she was 3 for 3 with a double, triple and home run with two RBI, plus she allowed one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game 10-1 win over Mohawk.

“Addy played a leading role in our win against Mohawk,” Lash said. “Addy’s pitching performance was exceptional as she threw minimal pitches during the game and struck out 10 batters. She was consistent with hitting her spots. Offensively, Addy came up with timely hits that enabled us to maintain a good lead in that game. Addy was seeing the ball well and was hitting the pitch where it was pitched. Addy approaches her plate appearances with focus and a plan.”

On Wednesday, with first place up for grabs, the freshman was fabulous again. Frye allowed only two earned runs in eight innings of work with one walk and 14 strikeouts. Plus she ended the game with her bat in spectacular walk-off style.

“Addy had a phenomenal game against Laurel,” Lash said. “I’ve been around the game for many years, and this was one of the most intense games I’ve ever seen. There were lead changes, tied-up innings, multiple home runs by both teams and an extra inning played. Through all of these moments, Addy remained calm and in control.

“Offensively, Addy was aware that the early part of the game was not her best performance. In the bottom of the eighth inning, with both Neleh Nogay and Aaralyn Nogay on base with one out, she swung at the first pitch with a smooth and easy swing and easily cleared the left field fence. It was clear that Addy had confidence in herself and knew she could score at least one of her teammates and end this intense game. Addy proved that she can perform under pressure both as a pitcher and as a hitter.”

Frye did not pitch the next day for the Lancers. She was the DP and delivered a two-run single as Neshannock blanked Riverside, 7-0.

The win concluded a perfect section record as the Lancers finished 12-0.

So what has allowed the rookie Frye to join a playoff team from a year ago and play such a big role in the team’s great success thus far?

“What always stands out to me is that she is calm and confident in any situation,” Lash said. “She doesn’t get rattled easily. Addy is comfortable playing with her teammates. As we’ve played more and more games this season, Addy has quickly gained confidence in her teammates and believes that they will make the play when a ball is hit to any fielder.

“Addy’s offensive performances have been the icing on the cake. Not only did we gain a skilled pitcher, but we also added a strong offensive player to our lineup. Addy’s hard work and patience are paying off as she leads our team in home runs with five and in RBIs with 28.

“Working with Addy is a joy. She has a clear understanding of our goals for each game, and she focuses on achieving those goals. She may only be a freshman, but she displays so much maturity as our pitcher.”

Now that Neshannock has won its section, the Lancers’ focus now becomes winning a WPIAL softball championship for the first time since 2014.

“Overall, I feel confident that this group of players will approach the playoffs with a winning mindset,” Lash said. “They are prepared and confident, and their support of each other is awesome. The girls are very aware that a successful playoff run takes hard work, focus and determination. This group consistently shows us that they have a purpose and a vision, and they have the discipline to work at achieving their goals. My coaching staff and I are blessed to be able to work with a team like this one.”

