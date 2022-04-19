Trib HSSN Softball State Rankings for April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | 7:32 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Emma Paul pulls a the really from Nichole Benvenuti for a force out on North Hills’ Kassidy Eittig during the PIAA Class 5A softball semifinals last season.

While there was a seven-team shuffle in and out of the state baseball rankings, the girls tread lightly this past week on the damp softball diamonds, leading to few changes in the weekly Trib HSSN state softball rankings from last week.

There were only four changes total, with two of them coming in Class 3A as losses by Bermudian Springs and Punxsutawney opened the door for Loyalsock Township and Karns City.

The top of the rankings remain unchanged for a third straight week as North Penn in 6A, Armstrong in 5A, Beaver in 4A, Mid Valley Secondary Center in 3A, Union City in 2A and Tri Valley in A all remain No. 1 in their classification.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (8-0) (1) (1)

2. Haverford (7-0) (1) (2)

3. Pennsbury (5-0) (1) (3)

4. Northampton (8-0) (11) (5)

5. State College (6-0) (6) (NR)

Out: Dallastown (3)

Class 5A

1. Armstrong (6-0) (7) (1)

2. West Scranton (6-1) (2) (2)

3. Abington Heights (4-0) (2) (3)

4. Springfield-Delco (3-0) (1) (4)

5. Central Mountain (6-1) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Beaver (4-0) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (8-0) (11) (2)

3. Villa Joseph Marie (6-0) (1) (4)

4. Hamburg (8-0) (3) (5)

5. Tunkhannock (5-2) (2) (3)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Mid Valley Secondary Center (8-0) (2) (1)

2. Central Columbia (5-1) (4) (2)

3. Cambria Heights (3-0) (6) (3)

4. Loyalsock Township (3-0) (4) (NR)

5. Karns City (5-1) (9) (NR)

Out: Bermudian Springs (3), Punxsutawney (9)

Class 2A

1. Union City (3-0) (10) (1)

2. Frazier (5-0) (7) (4)

3. Laurel (4-1) (7) (2)

4. Brandywine Heights (5-1) (3) (3)

5. Williams Valley (5-2) (11) (NR)

Out: Marion Center (6)

Class A

1. Tri-Valley (4-0) (11) (1)

2. DuBois Central Catholic (5-0) (9) (2)

3. Glendale (3-0) (6) (3)

4. Meyersdale (5-0) (5) (4)

5. West Greene (4-3) (7) (5)

Out: None