Trib HSSN Softball State Rankings for June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | 9:22 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Catherine Barie makes a running over-the-shoulder catch on a ball hit by Deer Lakes’ Anna Bokulich in the second inning during the WPIAL Class 3A softball championship game Wednesday at Cal (Pa.).

With a handful of district playoff games remaining throughout the state, attention turns to the pursuit of one of the last championships in the 2021-2022 school year, the PIAA softball crown.

The first round is set to begin Monday with many of the Trib HSSN state softball ranked teams below sauntering in riding a wave of gold from their respective district playoffs.

Others hope winning a state softball championship erases the sting of coming up short in their regional postseason.

Only seven teams fell out of the weekly HSSN elite five; however, there were all kind of changes at the top with only Beaver in 4A and Frazier in 2A still at No. 1 as both of those teams prepare to play in the District 7 finals.

The new top-ranked teams who hope to still be perched there in a few weeks include North Penn (6A), Pittston Area (5A), Mid Valley (3A) and Tri-Valley (A).

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (23-1) (1) (3)

2. Penns Manor (20-2) (3) (NR)

3. Pennsbury (22-2) (1) (1)

4. Northampton (22-2) (11) (NR)

5. Haverford (23-1) (1) (2)

Out: Central York (3), State College (6)

Class 5A

1. Pittston Area (21-0) (2) (2)

2. West Chester Rustin (21-2) (1) (3)

3. Penn-Trafford (18-2) (7) (4)

4. Armstrong (19-4) (7) (5)

5. West Scranton (19-2) (2) (1)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Beaver (18-0) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (17-3) (11) (2)

3. Elizabeth Forward (16-2) (7) (3)

4. Hamburg (18-3) (3) (4)

5. Villa Joseph Marie (17-3) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Mid Valley (19-2) (2) (3)

2. Lewisburg (17-3) (4) (NR)

3. Avonworth (17-5) (7) (NR)

4. Karns City (14-3) (9) (5)

5. Kutztown (17-4) (3) (NR)

Out: Central Columbia (4), Cambria Heights (6), Martinsburg Central (6)

Class 2A

1. Frazier (18-0) (7) (1)

2. Everett (18-0) (5) (2)

3. Neshannock (21-0) (7) (3)

4. Elk Lake (19-2) (2) (4)

5. Reynolds (19-3) (10) (NR)

Out: Union City (10)

Class A

1. Tri-Valley (18-1) (11) (2)

2. DuBois Central Catholic (19-2) (9) (3)

3. Meyersdale (19-2) (5) (4)

4. Union (20-3) (7) (NR)

5. Conemaugh Valley (18-3) (6) (NR)

Out: Glendale (6)