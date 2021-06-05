Trib HSSN Softball State Rankings for June 5, 2021

Saturday, June 5, 2021 | 8:36 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review West Greene’s Jersey Wise beats the tag attempt by Union’s Kate McCurdy in the third inning of the WPIAL Class A softball championship game Wednesday.

There were major changes this week in half of the softball classifications and minimal movement in the other three classes on the brink of the 2021 PIAA softball playoffs.

In Class 6A, 5A and 3A, there were 10 teams that fell out of Trib HSSN state softball rankings from last week, while in 4A, 2A and A, only three teams dropped out of the Top 5.

Some of the district playoffs were filled with surprises while other played out as expected.

There were changes at the top in three classifications.

The new No. 1 team in Class 5A is Lampeter-Strasburg, while Mt. Pleasant in 3A and Laurel in 2A join Bethel Park (6A), Beaver (4A) and West Greene (A) as No. 1 ranked teams in the state from the WPIAL.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park (18-0) (7) (1)

2. Spring-Ford (20-0) (1) (NR)

3. Warwick (21-3) (3) (NR)

4. Hazleton (15-7) (2) (NR)

5. St. Hubert’s (8-5) (12) (NR)

Out: Williamsport (4), Pennsbury (1), North Penn (1), Hatboro-Horsham (1)

Class 5A

1. Lampeter Strasburg (23-1) (3) (3)

2. Bellefonte (18-2) (6) (4)

3. Franklintowne Charter (10-0) (12) (NR)

4. North Hills (16-5) (7) (NR)

5. West Scranton (12-3) (2) (NR)

Out: Abington Heights (2), Twin Valley (3), Central Mountain (6)

Class 4A

1. Beaver (17-0) (7) (1)

2. Danville (18-1) (4) (2)

3. Tunkhannock (20-2) (2) (4)

4. Archbishop Ryan (12-2) (12) (5)

5. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (21-2) (3) (NR)

Out: Erie Villa Maria Academy (10),

Class 3A

1. Mt. Pleasant (17-3) (7) (3)

2. Cambria Heights (21-1) (6) (5)

3. Mid Valley (19-2) (2) (NR)

4. Pequea Valley (16-5) (3) (NR)

5. Philadelphia Academy Charter (10-1) (12) (NR)

Out: Holy Redeemer (2), Bald Eagle (6), Camp Hill Trinity (3)

Class 2A

1. Laurel (17-1) (7) (2)

2. Elk Lake (17-1) (2) (4)

3. Mount Union (18-3) (6) (5)

4. Sharpsville (16-5) (10) (NR)

5. Chestnut Ridge (17-6) (5) (NR)

Out: Marion Center (6), Union City (10)

Class A

1. West Greene (18-2) (7) (1)

2. Tri-Valley (17-2) (11) (2)

3. DuBois Central Catholic (19-2) (9) (3)

4. Meyersdale (21-0) (5) (4)

5. Northeast Bradford (15-0) (4) (5)

Out: None