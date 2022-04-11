Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week for April 11, 2022

By:

Monday, April 11, 2022 | 6:58 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley catcher Sydnee Foust snags a popup March 16 in a scrimmage against Hempfield.

Ligonier Valley made quite the splash in WPIAL softball last season.

In the Rams’ first softball season since moving over from District 6, they reached the WPIAL semifinals and then made it to Penn State before losing to Line Mountain in the PIAA 2A state finals.

There was no concern for one of the favorites in Class 2A this season despite losing two of its first three games.

“Oh no, there was no sense of urgency,” Ligonier Valley coach Mark Zimmerman said. “We played three pretty good teams and overall, we were pretty well pleased with the outcome. I thought we pitched and played pretty well through those three games.”

If the Rams’ ship was a tad off course, it is right on target again after a perfect 3-0 week, which began with a key 7-3 section win at Seton LaSalle.

The win was significant considering it came even after senior pitcher Maddie Griffin left with an injury.

“It was a good victory for us mostly because we underwent a good bit of pressure when Maddie is lying on the ground in pain,” Zimmerman said. “We knew that she wasn’t going to return to that game, and so we had to go to Plan B. I felt the team and (Cheyenne) Piper responded very well in a tough place. They have a nice team and their pitcher does a nice job.”

Two days later, with Griffin unable to pitch, Zimmerman turned to the sophomore Piper. In her first varsity start, Piper wasn’t just good, she was perfect.

Piper retired every Punxsutawney hitter she faced as Ligonier Valley cruised to a 7-0 shutout.

“Cheyenne is a really nice young lady,” Zimmerman said. “I think it’s even a surprise when Maddie throws a perfect game. Piper really responded very well and she threw an excellent game, hitting her spots. It was a nice victory for us, and it was a really nice outing for her.”

There wasn’t much drama in the Rams’ third win of the week, as they improved to 3-0 in the section with a 15-0 rout of Steel Valley on Friday.

“Against Steel Valley, we hit the ball well, including three home runs. Piper had two of them and freshman Sydney Foust had the other,” Zimmerman said. “I thought we hit the ball very well and we had some nice plays on defense, including our junior centerfielder, Ruby Wallace. They had a girl on third with one out and a fly ball was hit to her. She caught it and threw the girl out at home.”

So how is Griffin, the Youngstown State recruit, feeling coming into this week?

“Maddie’s health is good, Zimmerman said. “The cool air still bothered her a little bit, but she pitched against Steel Valley and she did well considering that it was a terrible night. She’s going to get some nice time off with Easter coming up our schedules, so she’s going to get some much-needed rest. I expect Maddie to be 100% pretty soon.”

With Griffin at less than 100%, other Rams who had a big week to help pick up the slack included junior Peyton LaVale, sophomore Lyla Barr, freshmen Natalie Bizup and Sydnee Foust.

So after last week, Ligonier Valley is now alone on top of Section 2-2A with a 3-0 section record and a 4-2 mark overall.

Zimmerman likes the mix of his team and is happy a lot of younger players are starting to contribute in a big way.

“I think this year’s team is on line to get to where we want to be,” he said. “We knew we’d have a lot of new faces on the field, and we knew there were going to be some tough things we had to get through and some hard lessons at times, but I’m happy with the way the girls are playing. I think they’re coming together as a team.”

Tags: Ligonier Valley