Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week for April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 | 9:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland pitcher Gabriella Aughton delivers during the Rams’ WPIAL Class 6A semifinal against Canon-McMillan last season.

The 2022 Trib HSSN Softball Teams of the Week have been Ram tough. Last week it was Ligonier Valley, this week, Pine-Richland takes the honor.

Early on, Pine-Richland had to be on its A game with a daunting schedule that has included five of six games against ranked teams.

“When we received our schedule this year, we were missing some games and a scrimmage,” Pine-Richland coach Sam Hartzberg said. “I worked with the AD (Joe Gironda) to schedule the toughest teams we could. I felt it would be great preparation for our section play, which as you know, are all very good teams.”

The strong schedule has paid off with several close, competitive wins.

The Rams are a half-game behind Hempfield for first place in Section 2-6A with an overall record of 5-1.

Last week began for Pine-Richland on Tuesday with a home game against 2021 Class 6A semifinalist Norwin.

Marissa Deluca led the way with four hits for the Rams while Alexia Brown and Jocelyn Langer each had a pair of hits in the 6-2 win over the Knights.

“I think the key was not being intimidated,” Hartzburg said. “Norwin won the section last year and was 9-1 in section play. We knew we were up against a very good team; however, the kids and coaches all came together and did their jobs. Our pitching with Gabe Aughton was excellent, the defense played a clean game and our offence did what they needed to do. All in all, a total team victory.”

The next evening, Pine-Richland traveled to North Allegheny to face once-beaten and first-place North Allegheny.

Down 2-0, the Rams rallied to take a 5-2 lead in the sixth inning, then had to hold on until the final out, a diving catch by Langer to end the game.

“What really stood out was that there is no quit from anybody on our team,” Hartzberg said. “We were losing, but nobody panicked and we just kept pushing forward. After pitching a full game the day before, Gabe gave us everything she had. After six innings, we brought Harley (Aguglia) in to try and close it out. Facing the top of the order, Harley did what she needed to do and the defense did what they needed to do. I was so impressed by every one of these kids.”

Hartzberg is in his first year as head coach at Pine-Richland. He is familiar with the program after watching his daughter Leah play for the Rams until her graduation last year.

Coming into his first high school head coaching job after years of coaching travel ball, Hartzberg had a definite game plan from day one.

“I told the girls from the very beginning that I wanted to build a true ‘team,’” he said. “Because of our coaching staff and kids, what I love most is that I’m watching that happen and I see it getting stronger every day.”

The only blemish on the Rams record thus far is a one-run loss to top-ranked Hempfield.

“The Hempfield game was very well-played by both teams,” Hartzberg said. “Hempfield is solid everywhere and we knew they were going to be a tough opponent. We lost 3-2 in a very close game, but I thought our team and coaches did a very good job.”

Hartzberg was asked what his team needs to do to keep things going into the second half of the season. Pine-Richland visits Butler on Tuesday then gets a rematch with Hempfield on Thursday.

“We just need to keep working hard and stick together,” he said. “As I’ve said many times to anybody that asks, the key to our success is going to be our ability to truly stick together as a team. We work very hard on skills, conditioning and everything softball, but we work equally hard on understanding and helping each other. There absolutely have been some bumps in the road, but we are all pulling in the same direction and I love watching the bond get stronger by the day.”

2022 Trib HSSN Softball Teams of the Week:

Week 1 – Ligonier Valley Rams