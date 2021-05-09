Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week: May 10, 2021

Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 9:42 PM

In the most recent WPIAL softball postseason, Laurel outscored Riverview, Carmichaels, Freedom and Frazier in the Class 2A postseason by a combined score of 49-10 in winning a second straight district championship.

“We have just three starters and two coaches left from that 2019 team,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “Our cumulative playoff experience is slight, but I expect a lot of teams are in that position. We are getting great senior leadership from Kaylee (Withrow) and Frankie (Duddy). They have been keeping the younger players focused, and I expect that will continue into the playoffs.”

A lot has changed in 24 months.

Or has it?

Laurel will be one of the favorites in a deep Class 2A postseason after two more victories last week improved the Spartans to 10-1 in section play.

The week started with a convincing 15-0 win at home over New Brighton on Wednesday.

“We knew going into that New Brighton game that there was a little bit of a logjam at the top of the section,” Duddy said. “Both Neshannock and Shenango were within striking distance, and we needed a win to stay ahead of the pack. Addie (Deal) went out and controlled the game from the circle. Giving up just three hits and no runs, she took care of business on her end. Our offense exploded for a bunch of runs, and we were able to come away with a big win.”

That set up a big section road game 24 hours later as Laurel visited Neshannock.

“The girls knew that the section title was on the line, but you couldn’t see it on their faces or in how they played,” Duddy said. “They went out like they always do and just had fun. Autumn Boyd threw her best game of the season. She kept a very good Neshannock offense in check. She gave up just two hits and one walk and had 17 strikeouts. Neshannock’s defense held them in until the fifth inning, when our hits started to get through. We scored six that inning, and it held up. It was a great team win.”

With the 7-0 shutout of the Lancers, Laurel clinched the Section 4-2A title outright after sharing the championship in 2019 and finishing second in 2018.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for this young team,” Duddy said. “I believe it’s Laurel’s first outright section championship. It’s certainly the first since I’ve been head coach. They’ve been able to pull off what no Laurel team before them has. That’s big. It’s a testament to their hard work and dedication to their craft. We’re going to enjoy it for a minute and then get back to work and prepare for the playoffs.”

A lot of young Spartans are chipping in, as evidenced by Duddy’s response when asked about some of the key contributors to the team’s success last week.

“I could name the entire team here. Everyone contributes. Whether it’s offensively, defensively, pitching or support from the bench players, it is a total team effort. These girls genuinely like each other and play for each other. I will say that it seems each time this team needs an offensive shot in the arm, Grace Kissick comes through with a home run. She has done it against Moniteau, Shenango and most recently, Neshannock. She has been clutch at the plate and also does a great job for us in the circle.”

Pitching has been a big part of the Spartans success. They are allowing barely more than one run a game and have seven shutouts in 13 games.

“Our pitching has been strong all season,” Duddy said. “We enjoy the luxury of being able to rotate three very good pitchers. Addie, Grace and Autumn (Boyd) each bring something a little different to the circle, and each are capable of throwing in a big game. With each carrying part of the load, all are fresh and ready for the playoffs. We are playing well both offensively and defensively and are playing with a great deal of confidence.”

Laurel will be one of the top seeds when the brackets are unveiled Thursday on HSSN. No matter what seed they are, Duddy likes his team’s chances.

“I like where we are right now. We’re playing with confidence. We’ve had an infusion of good young talent in our freshman and sophomore classes, and we have strong senior leadership. We’ve also added some fine new coaches to the staff this year. We’re just going to go out there and play hard and see how far we can go.”

