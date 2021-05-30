Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week: May 31, 2021

While most teams were one or two games into the district postseason last week, Class 4A Beaver was just getting started.

The Bobcats softball team had to wait 12 days from its final regular-season game to their quarterfinals contest thanks to a first-round bye as the No. 2-seed.

“I was not at all concerned,” Beaver coach Amy Haggerty said about the layoff. “We were able to get in a few scrimmage games to keep our girls on top of their game with the live hitting, and we worked them at practice with their fielding and mental aspect of the game. I honestly think it refreshed our players and allowed us time to prepare for the next few weeks.”

After falling behind Yough, 2-0 and 3-1, Beaver scored five runs in the third inning to take control of the game and go on to win 7-3.

“Well, we did start a little bit flat offensively, however, our team has been good at adjusting to pitching and making those adjustments during the game to produce runs,” Haggerty said. “We have had a lot of success with the middle to the bottom of the lineup getting things started, and then it gets contagious. We just adjusted to the pitching and knew if we took her spin away from her that we would start a rally, which we did. Once this team gets going, it is hard to stop them.”

Two days later, it was No. 2 vs. No. 3 as Beaver battled West Mifflin. This time the Bobcats flipped the script and jumped out to an early lead thanks to four first-inning runs.

“It was huge. We talked right before the game about jumping on the pitching right away and make them fight for it,” Haggerty said. “I know offensively we are strong. When we get up on a team right away like that, it just honestly boosts the confidence in my players, and their enthusiasm is hard to beat after that because they get so hyped up.”

Beaver earned the program’s first trip to the WPIAL championship game in seven years with a 7-4 victory over West Mifflin.

Pitcher Payton List, a Virginia Tech recruit, has been the straw that stirs the drink all season for the Bobcats. She led the way again going up against two prolific offenses in Yough and West Mifflin.

“Payton’s performance was strong,” Haggerty said. “She is very confident on the mound and trusts her teammates have her back. She is not easily intimidated and is good at keeping herself calm on the mound. When something is not working or we need to change our pitch calling she is good at communicating that to me on what she is seeing, and I do the same with her.”

When asked about other standout performances, Haggerty struggled, feeling so many players are a big part in Beaver’s success.

“Honestly, it is hard to pick just a few as this has been a team effort this entire season. Anna Blum, Kayla Cornell and Emilee Hohenshel have really stepped it up at the plate and have started some of our big innings for us. But, honestly, our entire lineup has come through in the clutch for us producing big hits when we needed them.”

Only two WPIAL baseball or softball teams enter district championship week with perfect records: Bethel Park softball in 6A and the Bobcats softball team at 16-0.

“We discuss it from time to time, and the girls know that at any given moment any team can play with us,” Haggerty said. “We just need to up our game every time to outplay our opponents. The coaches tell the girls that every team we play is going to play us their best because they want to be the team to beat us, so we need to be ready for anyone.”

The next opponent they will try to outplay is Highlands, fresh off a semifinals upset of top-seed Elizabeth Forward.

“We are excited and ready to play,” Haggerty said. “I was shocked at the upset they had over EF, but it just goes to show you that any team can be beat on any given day and that you have to play with everything you have 100% of the time and leave it all out on the field.”

