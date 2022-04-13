Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for April 12, 2022

By:

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Beaver’s Payton List reacts after hitting a three-run double against Elizabeth Forward in the 2021 PIAA quarterfinals.

Most of the 30 teams in the inaugural Trib HSSN state softball rankings from last week found their journey to this week’s top five to be smooth sailing.

Only two teams dealt with the sour taste of defeat, and only one of them survived the bitterness. North Hills, the 2021 WPIAL 5A champion, was the lone team to exit the rankings in Week 2.

That means the six top-ranked teams all remain the same as North Penn in 6A, Armstrong in 5A, Beaver in 4A, Mid Valley in 3A, Union City in 2A and Tri Valley in A all remain No. 1 in their classification.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (6-0) (1) (1)

2. Haverford (7-0) (1) (2)

3. Pennsbury (4-0) (1) (3)

4. Dallastown (5-0) (3) (4)

5. Northampton (7-0) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Armstrong (5-0) (7) (1)

2. West Scranton (4-1) (2) (2)

3. Abington Heights (4-0) (7) (NR)

4. Springfield-Delco (2-0) (1) (4)

5. Central Mountain (5-0) (6) (5)

Out: North Hills (7)

Class 4A

1. Beaver (1-0) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (7-0) (11) (2)

3. Tunkhannock (3-1) (2) (3)

4. Villa Joseph Marie (6-0) (1) (4)

5. Hamburg (5-0) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Mid Valley (6-0) (2) (1)

2. Central Columbia (3-1) (4) (2)

3. Cambria Heights (2-0) (6) (4)

4. Bermudian Springs (8-0) (3) (5)

5. Punxsutawney (3-1) (9) (3)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Union City (1-0) (10) (1)

2. Laurel (4-0) (7) (2)

3. Brandywine Heights (3-0) (3) (3)

4. Frazier (3-0) (7) (4)

5. Marion Center (4-0) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Tri-Valley (2-0) (11) (1)

2. DuBois Central Catholic (4-0) (9) (2)

3. Glendale (3-0) (6) (3)

4. Meyersdale (3-0) (5) (4)

5. West Greene (2-3) (7) (5)

Out: None